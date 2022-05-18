Ringgold High School construction teacher Scott McSpadden is always on the lookout for community projects his students can tackle.
Most recently, McSpadden’s students constructed a storage building for North Georgia Animal Alliance, whose rented storage space was broken into and robbed. NGAA covered the cost of materials, and the students worked together to build a 12-by-14-foot storage facility.
Students also built 130 flag holders this school year for the City of Ringgold’s well-known flag display, and last year they built two wheelchair ramps.
McSpadden’s classes are open to all students and include three levels. He says those who finish all three levels are the ones most likely to go into building trades. “But,” he says, “all of them will walk away with knowledge and skills to do home repairs or have a head start if they want to go to trade school. They’ll have skills they can pass on to their own children and even grandchildren one day.”
Not all projects the students do are simply utilitarian. Students spent the last weeks of this school year finishing up some catapults – two full-size and some miniature.
One of the big catapults, measuring 3-by-6-feet at the base, was commissioned by Graysville Elementary School for their STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) program. What might be catapulted with this device? McSpadden says watermelons and cantaloupes would be fun – and his students plan to test it out before delivering it.
The small catapults measure 8-by-16 inches at the base, and McSpadden’s students have already tested them using golf balls.
When McSpadden started teaching construction at Ringgold High three years ago, he says there were no girls in the class. Now, he says, he’s pleased to see a big change in that.
The best part of teaching construction to high school students? “I love seeing the light bulb go on when a student finally grasps or masters a skill,” says McSpadden.
If you work with a nonprofit that has a project in mind and needs builders, you can reach Scott McSpadden at Ringgold High School.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.