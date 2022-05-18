Ringgold High School construction teacher Scott McSpadden is always on the lookout for community projects his students can tackle.

Most recently, McSpadden’s students constructed a storage building for North Georgia Animal Alliance, whose rented storage space was broken into and robbed. NGAA covered the cost of materials, and the students worked together to build a 12-by-14-foot storage facility.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

