Ringgold High School was a big winner in the 13th annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards, taking home seven awards. Heritage High School also won an award.
ArtsBridge Foundation, in a special broadcast with partner Georgia Public Broadcasting on May 20, announced the winners during “Shuler Awards 2021,” a special pre-recorded co-production that aired statewide.
Presented as the Shuler Hensley Awards — also known as the Shuler Awards or The Shulers and named for the Marietta-born star of the stage and screen — winners and nominees are recognized as the best of the state’s high school musical theatre students and schools. The complete broadcast of Shuler Award winner presentations and scholarship announcements is available online via GPB.org/events/television/2021/05/20/2021-shuler-awards.
Fashioned after Broadway’s Tony Awards, this year’s Shuler Award winners span seven public and private schools from six counties across the Peach State from a pool of 17 nominees from 20 competing schools.
The winners:
- Overall Production – Ringgold High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for “Anastasia”
- Direction – Jané Ellis, Ringgold High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for “Anastasia”
- Music Direction – Jané Ellis, Ringgold High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for “Anastasia”
- Orchestra – Tim Hinck, Heritage High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for “Into the Woods”
- Best Performance by a Leading Actress – Isabella Chaney, Greenbrier High School, Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for “Carousel”
- Best Performance by a Leading Actor – Ari Mikels, Lakeview High School, Atlanta (DeKalb Co.) for “Urinetown”
- Best Performance by a Supporting Actress – Kaylan Gaines, Gordon Central High School, Calhoun, Ga. (Gordon Co.) for “Little Women”
- Best Performance by a Supporting Actor – Cody Ogle, Ringgold High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for “Anastasia”
- Best Performance by a Featured Performer – Catherine Hughes, Gordon Central High School, Calhoun, Ga. (Gordon Co.) for “Little Women”
- Choreography – Jade Lambert-Smith/Briana Bunkley, Tri-Cities High School, East Point, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “Fela!”
- Ensemble – Ringgold High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for “Anastasia”
- Scenic Design – Cody Ogle, Ringgold High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for “Anastasia”
- Costume Design – Sarah Grace Fries, Ringgold High School, Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for “Anastasia”
- Showstopper – Duluth High School, Duluth, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for “Sister Act, Jr.”
- Show-Must-Go-On Spotlight Award – Tri-Cities High School, East Point, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “Fela!”
In 2020-21, 20 high schools across the state enrolled and competed to determine the 17 Shuler Award nominees, with a team of more than 50 Georgia-based arts professionals evaluating the student productions. The accounting firm Bennett Thrasher tabulated the results for the 2021 Shuler Hensley Awards.