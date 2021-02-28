The Ringgold girls had their final dress rehearsal before their official start of the 2021 soccer season with a 3-1 home win over Ridgeland in a scrimmage last Tuesday night.
All four goals were scored in the first half.
Joanna Medlin struck first for Ringgold on a penalty kick and she would add an assist on the second goal as her corner kick found a leaping Alayna Custer, who headed it into the net. Medlin would add a second tally of her own later in the half.
Ridgeland broke the up the shutout bid on the final kick of the half as Annabelle Casto got one past the keeper.
Scottie Parton got the win in goal for the Lady Tigers.
In the boys’ match, Ayden Rowland and Lian Lehmann scored for the Tigers in a 2-0 victory. Easton Wade and Trent Baldwin were credited with assists in the shutout victory.
Heritage girls 3, LFO 0
The Lady Generals picked up a win over county rival LFO last Tuesday.
Emma Tennyson opened the scoring in the 22nd minute on a deflected goal with McKenna Bialecke picking up the assist. Brooke Fairchild netted the final two goals in the 31st and 45th minutes off assists from Mady Raye Terry and Molly Cason.
The boys’ match had to be postponed.
Heritage girls 4, Pickens 0
On Friday night, the Lady Generals (3-0, 1-0) posted a Region 7-AAAA on the road in Jasper behind three Fairchild goals and one by Lila Langston.
Emma Walther, Lindsay Connell and Terry combined for the shutout in goal.
Results of the boys’ match had not been reported as of press time.
LFO girls 5, Christian Heritage 1
Emma Leverrett and Anesa Merdzo each knocked home a pair of goals on Thursday to lift the Lady Warriors (3-3) to a win in Dalton. Sydnee Brown scored once for LFO. Shaili Patel and Makenna Redmon anchored the defense to help Joanna Matute and Star Lockhart combine for the shutout. Each keeper recorded one save.
The girls’ match was the only scheduled match of the night.
Ridgeland girls 1, Central-Carroll 0
The Lady Panthers got a goal from Casto in the 21st minute and a strong defensive effort made it stand as they moved to 1-0 in Region 7-AAAA with a shutout over the visiting Lady Lions on a damp, chilly Friday night.
Ragan Wimpee, Macie Boren and Betsy Hixson had shots on goal for the Lady Panthers.
Riley McBee made seven saves to get the clean sheet in goal, while defender Emalee Harris was a rock on the back line all night and provided a big assist with a goal line clearance in the second half to preserve the shutout and the victory.
LaFayette boys 4, Adairsville 2
The Ramblers finally opened the 2021 season on Thursday and did so with a big Region 6-AAA victory at Adairsville.
Haidon Pickard got the initial goal of the night off an assist from Karson Ledford and Ledford, the team’s lone senior, would later add his own tally with younger brother Levi Ledford getting credited with an assist.
Daniel Lopez later sent a nice pass forward to Pickard, who scored his second of the night, and Lopez found the back of the net himself on a free kick for the Ramblers’ final goal of the evening
Hayden Rainwater came up with seven saves in goal for LaFayette (1-0, 1-0).
In the girls’ match, the Lady Ramblers (0-1, 0-1) fell by a narrow 1-0 count, but got a solid performance in goal from Laney Rayburn in defeat, according to head coach Caleb Perry.
The Ramblers’ JV also faced Trion earlier in the week and lost a 2-1 decision. Jacob Hamilton scored the only goal for LaFayette off a Landen Kennedy corner kick, while Rob Hannah was praised by head coach Chase Horne for his defensive effort.