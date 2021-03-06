After successful scrimmages against Ridgeland last week, the Ringgold High soccer teams kept the momentum going in their season openers last Tuesday as they pitched a pair of shutouts against visiting Sonoraville.
Ringgold girls 8, Sonoraville 0
The Lady Tigers got a hat trick from Joanna Medlin in an romp over the Lady Phoenix. Alayna Custer and Riley Poe both had a pair of goals, while Sonoraville knocked in an own goal off of a Ringgold corner kick.
Ringgold boys 2, Sonoraville 0
The nightcap saw Ayden Rowland find the back of the net twice in Ringgold’s season-opening win.
Ringgold girls 2, Coahulla Creek 1
The Lady Tigers also remained unbeaten on the young season with a one-goal road win on Thursday in a Region 6-AAA match.
Medlin scored for Ringgold (2-0, 2-0), while Riley Poe found the net off an assist from Liana Talley.
Coahulla Creek boys 10, Ringgold 0
The Tigers saw their record evened up at 1-1 overall and 1-1 in 6-AAA with a loss in the nightcap.