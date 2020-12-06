Ringgold’s teams made the short drive to Varnell last Tuesday to face off with Coahulla Creek in their Region 6-AAA season debuts. However, it was a long ride back to Catoosa County as the Blue-and-White suffered a sweep.
Coahulla Creek girls 63, Ringgold 52
The state-ranked Lady Colts trailed by four at the end of the first quarter, but outscored the Lady Tigers 12-4 in the second period before taking the lead for good with a decisive 24-10 third quarter.
Rachel Lopez led all scorers with 21 points for Ringgold. Maggie Reed finished with seven points. Riley Nadaley had six points and seven rebounds, while Jade Gainer had six points and six boards. Five points from Baileigh Pitts, four by Caroline Hemphill and three from Amber Gainer rounded out the scoring.
Coahulla Creek boys 48, Ringgold 36
The Tigers scored half of their points in a fourth-quarter comeback attempt, but still fell 12 short of the Colts in the nightcap.
Brevin Massengale had nine points for the Tigers, followed by O’Reilly Matthews with eight and Christian Balistreri with seven. Gage Long added six points, while Jordan Wideman and Cooper Sexton had three each.
Ringgold girls 62, Adairsville 36
The Lady Tigers (1-1 in 6-AAA) played a second straight region contest on Friday and put three players in double figures.
Nayadley had 18 points and Reed added 17 for the Blue-and-White, who led 23-11 after one quarter. Lopez picked up 12 points and dished out seven assists, while Pitts scored six points and pulled down 10 boards. Three points from Hemphill and two each from Leigh Henderson, Amber Gainer and Jade Gainer rounded out the scoring.
Adairsville boys 80, Ringgold 48
Friday’s nightcap was not as kind to the visitors as the Green-and-Gold stormed out to a 26-7 lead after one period and never looked back.
Long had 13 points to pace Ringgold (0-2 in 6-AAA). Massengale had 10 points and Balistreri added eight. Matthews finished with five points and Caden Dodson picked up four. Three from Sexton, two each from Cade Shull and Jayden Williams and one by Alex Otting competed the statsheet.
Ringgold girls 68, Ridgeland 27
Stepping out of region on Saturday, the Lady Tigers (3-1 overall) scored 40 points in the first half to open up a huge lead as Reed dropped in a career-high 27 points in the victory.
Nayadley finished with 16 points and Lopez added with 12. Alyissa Sue had five points. Pitts added three. Hemphill and Henderson each had two points and Hannah Scott chipped in with one.
Ridgeland boys 68, Ringgold 65
The Tigers led by four going into the final period, but couldn’t hang on as they fell to 0-4 overall on the year.
Matthews poured in a career-high 28-points, including four threes. Massengale had 10 points and Daniel Fow finished with nine. Balistreri had five points. Wideman and Long added four apiece. Otting dropped in three and Williams chipped in with two.