A 25-7 second quarter helped send the Ringgold Lady Tigers to a 67-43 Region 6-AAA home win over Adairsville last Tuesday night. Ringgold also helped itself at the free throw line by making 12 of 13 attempts.
Riley Nayadley had 18 points and five rebounds in the victory. Rachel Lopez scored 16 points and dished out four assists. Maggie Reed had eight points to go with five rebounds and four steals, while Baileigh Pitts also scored eight points and collected seven rebounds.
Seven points by Addi Broome, six by Amber Gainer and two each from Jade Gainer and Leiah Henderson completed the night for Ringgold.
Ringgold girls 50, LFO 24
The Blue-and-White jumped out to a 26-11 halftime lead and picked up another region win in Fort Oglethorpe on Friday night.
Lopez sunk five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 20 points for Ringgold (9-4, 5-3). Nayadley scored 11 points. Jade and Amber Gainer, along with Drew Burke, all had four points each. Reed and Pitts both finished with two and Broome scored one.
Adairsville boys 71, Ringgold 62
The Tigers scored 27 points in the opening quarter and they would ultimately carry a 55-46 advantage into the fourth quarter. However, Adairsville’s T.J. Printup, Jr. scored 17 of his game-high 28 points in the final stanza and the visitors stormed back to pick up the region win.
O’Reilly Matthews scored 11 of his 22 points in the first quarter for the Tigers. Jayden Williams had 10 points and Daniel Fow finished with nine.
Christian Balistreri scored six points for Ringgold, followed by five from Brevin Massengale, four each from Gage Long and Caden Dodson and two from Alex Otting.
Adairsville connected on eight 3-pointers and was 12 of 33 at the free throw line, while Ringgold made seven threes and was 3 of 10 from the charity stripe.
LFO boys 69, Ringgold 50
Ringgold (1-10, 1-8) got 14 points from Massengale and 10 from Dodson in Friday’s loss. Otting and Williams both scored six points. Balistreri and Matthews had five points apiece, while Jordan Wideman and Cooper Sexton both scored two.
Adairsville JV boys 53, Ringgold 39
Sexton had 14 points for the Tigers last Tuesday afternoon. Zac Fow finished with seven points, while Braxton Holtcamp, Cade Shull and Luke Rominger all scored four points. Two each by Otting, Jacob Nelson and John Searcy completed the scoring.