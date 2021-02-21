After a run to the Class AAA Elite Eight last season, the Ringgold Lady Tigers earned a return trip to the state playoffs last week.
At the Region 6-AAA tournament at Sonoraville High School, Ringgold punched its ticket after getting past LaFayette in a quarterfinal slugfest. They would lose a tough game to eventual region champion Sonoraville, but bounced back to earn the No. 3 seed with a comeback victory over Rockmart on Saturday.
Ringgold girls 52, LaFayette 48
Defense would be the name of the game all night long in last Wednesday’s clash. Down 35-29 with exactly 60 seconds left to play in the third period, the fourth-seeded Lady Tigers got five points off the bench from Addi Broome, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that tied the score at 36 all with eight minutes left to play.
Two 3-pointers by Maggie Reed helped break the deadlock and the Lady Tigers would take a 44-40 lead with 4:15 to play. They would never trail again, although the victory was far from assured.
The teams would continue to battle in the fourth with Broome, Baileigh Pitts and point guard Rachel Lopez coming up with key points and Ringgold’s lead would sit at just two points with 20.8 seconds to go.
Fifth-seeded LaFayette was able to deflect a Ringgold inbound pass coming out of a time-out as players from both teams bolted after the loose ball. However, the Lady Tigers got to it first and fed it to Broome, who had managed to sneak open under the basket. Her lay-up with 11 seconds remaining put the Lady Tigers up by four and one more bit of lockdown defense by Reed on LaFayette’s final possession would seal the victory.
Lopez had 12 points and seven assists in a balanced scoring effort for the Lady Tigers. Pitts and Reed both had 10 points with Pitts grabbing eight boards and Reed pulling down five. Broome had nine points, all in the second half. Riley Nayadley scored seven points and grabbed 10 rebounds to go with four assists, while Caroline Hemphill added two points.
Sonoraville girls 49, Ringgold 38
The Blue-and-White was relegated to the consolation game after a loss to the top-seeded Lady Phoenix, who went on to blast second-seeded Coahulla Creek, 73-40, in Saturday’s region final.
Sonoraville jumped out to an 18-10 lead after the first quarter, building a cushion that fourth-seeded Ringgold was not able to overcome.
Lopez scored 16 for Ringgold. Nayadley and Reed both scored eight points. Pitts added four and Hemphill finished the game with two.
Ringgold girls 83, Rockmart 79
Down 12 points at halftime, the Lady Tigers clawed their way back into the third-place game and eventually picked up an overtime win on Saturday afternoon, avenging two narrow setbacks to the Lady Jackets during the regular season.
Ringgold chipped away at the deficit throughout the third and fourth quarters, finally closing the gap down to 67-66 on a Lopez 3-pointer with 1:22 to play.
But University of Indiana signee Keyhara Berry kept the Lady Jackets in front, first with a put-back and later with a free throw as Rockmart held a 72-68 lead with 37 seconds left on the clock.
On Ringgold’s next position, Lopez found Broome on the baseline for a basket that cut the lead to two and, moments later, Lopez stood her ground and took a charge from Berry to get the ball back for her team. It was also Berry’s fifth and final foul of the game.
The Lady Tigers would miss twice on their ensuing possession, but were able to get the ball back after Rockmart knocked it out of bounds. Nayadley drove to the hoop and drew a foul with 12.2 seconds to go before making both shots to tie the game at 72.
The Lady Jackets hustled the ball down the court, but this time it would be Broome taking the charge with five seconds left. However, Ringgold’s last chance to win in regulation wouldn’t fall and the game would go to a four-minute overtime session.
In overtime, Nayadley connected on a 3-point play that put Ringgold up four with 2:56 remaining, but Rockmart would score six of the next seven points to take a 79-78 lead with 1:03 remaining.
An offensive foul gave the ball back to the Lady Jackets, but they turned it over moments later and with 48 seconds left on the clock, Broome drilled a huge 3-pointer to put Ringgold back on top by two.
Rockmart missed twice on the opposite end of the floor and Lopez was able to dribble away 20 seconds off the clock before drawing a foul with 16.4 seconds left. The junior point guard made both baskets and Broome would get a deflection on a Rockmart 3-point attempt to effectively seal the victory.
Nayadley had 25 points and seven rebounds. Broome scored 22 points to go with 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals, while Pitts dropped in 21 points to go with seven rebounds.
Lopez had a dozen assists to go with her eight points. Jade Gainer scored five points, grabbed six boards and dished out two assists, while Reed scored two points and added eight rebounds, three assists and took a pair of charges on defense.
Ringgold (17-9) was scheduled to open the Class AAA state playoffs Tuesday night in Ellijay against Region 7 runner-up Gilmer (17-6).