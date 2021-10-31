A football team just two seasons removed from going 0-10 is now one win away from going 10-0.
The Ringgold Tigers will load up the buses for Rockmart this Friday night, hoping to complete one of the biggest and most complete turnarounds in GHSA football history and win their first region championship in the process.
The Blue-and-White got three more touchdown passes from quarterback Mason Parker and a pair of TD runs by Kori Dumas as they throttled the Sonoraville Phoenix, 40-7, in a Region 6-AAA contest Don Patterson Field.
Sonoraville has been a thorn in the side of Ringgold over the past few seasons, no more so than last year when the Tigers were stunned on a long touchdown pass with less than two minutes to go in a 26-23 Sonoraville victory that played a big role in the Tigers’ missing the state playoffs.
There would be no such collapse on Friday, however, as the Tigers outgained the Phoenix by a whopping 448-167 margin and took control of the game in the opening quarter.
Dumas scored from seven yards out with 7:41 left in the opening period while a Landon Eaker extra point gave the Tigers a quick 7-0 lead. Parker found Jordan Wideman on an 8-yard TD toss with just under two minutes gone in the first, extending the lead to 14-0.