The two top-ranked defenses in all of Region 6-AAA squared off at Don Patterson Field on Friday night and it turned into nothing short of a heavyweight slugfest.
Both defenses came up with turnovers and big fourth-down stands, but in the end it was the hometown Ringgold Tigers surviving a fierce and physical challenge from the LaFayette Ramblers, 24-17.
Ringgold, now 7-0 for the first time in school history, improved to 5-0 in region play, while LaFayette dropped to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the region.
One media outlet had instilled the Tigers as a 34-point favorite coming into the matchup, but it was apparent early on that the game was going to be a slobberknocker from start to finish.
Ringgold landed the first blow on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Mason Parker to Malachi Hill with 8:54 left in the opening quarter. The first of three Landon Eaker extra points gave the home team a 7-0 lead.
The Tigers defense forced a three-and-out, but LaFayette got new life when Ringgold couldn’t catch the punt. Six plays later, Jaylon Ramsey made a nice cut to the outside and scored from 15 yards out. The first of two extra points by Jacob Brown tied the score with 4:31 left in the opening stanza.
The Ramblers got the game’s next points on a 31-yard field goal by Brown with 7:27 left before halftime. The Tigers, however, responded with a six-play, 80-yard drive that took just 1:18 to complete. Peyton Williams crashed in from a yard out and Ringgold took a 14-10 lead into the locker room.
While neither team scored in the third quarter, there was plenty of action to go around. LaFayette flipped the field early with a punt that was downed at the Ringgold 1-yard line and, after forcing the Tigers to punt it back, the Ramblers proceeded to march from the Ringgold 39-yard down to the Ringgold 7, looking to regain the lead.
However, the Tiger defense rose up to stop LaFayette a yard short on a fourth-and-two play to get the ball back for their offense at the 6-yard line.
Ringgold drove all the way to the LaFayette 8-yard line in 15 plays, including a big 29-yard catch by Kyle White to keep the chains moving. However, a 5-yard penalty on third-and-goal from the 3 was followed by a pass-breakup by Dawson Pendergrass and Ringgold had to settle for a 24-yard field goal by Eaker with 9:01 left to play in the game.
Big defensive plays by Cole Carlock, Jevon Coney and Brandon Orman thwarted LaFayette’s next drive, but the Rambler defense answered by stopping the Tigers on fourth-and-two at the LaFayette 37, forcing a turnover on downs.
But just two plays later, Coney picked off a pass to get Ringgold’s offense back on the field. Parker hit Jordan Wideman on a screen pass that went for 30 yards before Williams made a outstanding sliding catch of a 6-yard TD pass from Parker that gave the Tigers a 24-10 lead with 3:37 remaining.
The fight, however, was far from over.
Rambler quarterback Zach Barrett engineered a 10-play, 80-yard drive that took just under 2:30 off the clock. He went 4 of 6 for 74 yards on the drive and found Jacob Zwiger for nine yards to account for the Ramblers first passing touchdown of the season with 58 seconds to go.
LaFayette miraculously recovered an onside kick to get the ball at midfield and a 12-yard grab by Zwiger moved the ball down to the 36-yard line. However, the Ramblers would get no closer as Ringgold linebacker Dre Morris came up with a big second-down sack on a blitz and the Ramblers’ final drive would eventually end at the Tigers 40-yard line.
Ringgold finished with 164 yards rushing on 37 attempts, while Parker was 12 of 19 in the air for 181 yards. He also rushed 11 times for 49 yards.
Kori Dumas carried 17 times for 74 tough yards, 69 of which came in the second half, while Williams had seven rushes for 53 yards. Six different receivers caught passes with Wideman leading the way. He had five grabs for 54 yards, while Coney had one catch for 32.
LaFayette finished with 179 yards on 37 carries with Ramsey accounting for 119 yards on 20 rushing attempts. Barrett went 15 of 26 for 132 yards and one interception. Ramsey also caught four passes for 87 yards, while Zwiger added four catches for 23 yards.
While Ringgold is getting a much-deserved rest this week, LaFayette will jump right back into the 6-AAA fray on Friday night with another crucial contest, this time at home against surprising Coahulla Creek. The Colts suffered a 20-10 loss to Adairsville on Friday.