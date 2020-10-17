The Ringgold Lady Tigers entered the Area 6-AAA volleyball tournament in LaFayette this weekend as the No. 4 seed and finished one spot better as they qualified for the state playoffs for the 12th consecutive year.
Ringgold opened the tournament on Thursday at home against No. 5 seed Murray County and suffered a 25-23, 14-25, 15-9 loss.
Falling into the elimination bracket on Saturday, the Lady Tigers responded with a 25-14, 25-17 victory over No. 9 Coahulla Creek to earn the right to face Catoosa County rival and No. 3 seed LFO with a berth in the state tournament on the line.
Ringgold picked up the victory in the grudge match, 25-15, 25-11, and would go on to face Murray County again in the third-place match.
The Lady Tigers would get the Lady Indians’ best effort once more, but in the end, the Blue-and-White claimed a measure of revenge with a 25-15, 20-25, 16-14 victory. Ringgold rallied from 9-4 down and staved off one match point in winning the third-set tiebreaker.
Allison Wolfe-Drive finished with 13 kills in the tournament to go with six digs and two aces. Abby Roach had 17 kills, 13 digs, a block and an ace. Destiny Cavin added 10 kills, 12 blocks, three digs and an ace, while Melanie Severns collected 15 kills, nine blocks and three digs.
Cady Helton recorded 16 digs and four kills. Alayna Custer dished out 52 assists, added 40 digs and had five kills to go with four aces. Meredith Fowler added 18 digs, three aces and a kill. Makenna Mercer had 37 digs, five aces, six assists, four kills and three blocks, while Gracie Milford picked up 52 digs, seven aces, two assists and a kill.
Ringgold (18-18) will travel east to Cleveland on Tuesday of this week (5 p.m.) to take on White County in the first round of the state playoffs. A victory will earn them a second-round match at Area 5 champion Westminster or back at home against Stephens County, the No. 4 seed from Area 8.