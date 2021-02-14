The Ringgold Lady Tigers, hoping to score some extra momentum going into the Region 6-AAA tournament, got a major shot in the arm with a home victory over Coahulla Creek on Friday night.
Not to be outdone, the Tigers also headed into the region tournament on a high note after a victory over the Colts in the final game of the night.
Ringgold girls 50, Coahulla Creek 35
The Lady Colts came into David Moss Gymnasium sporting a 20-2 overall record and a lofty No. 4 state ranking and showed why early on as they scored the first 15 points of game and threatened to turn Ringgold’s Senior Night into a rout.
The Lady Tigers would regroup following a timeout and went into the second quarter trailing 17-8. Then, slowly but surely, Ringgold kept chipping away throughout the second quarter. They pulled to within two in the closing seconds, but Lady Colts’ center Kaitlyn Richards got free for an inside lay-up just before the buzzer sounded to give the visitors a 23-19 lead at intermission.
Coahulla would score of the first two points of the second half when the Ringgold rally began in earnest. A 10-0 run gave the home team a 29-25 lead with 3:15 left play in the third and a nice give-and-go from Maggie Reed to Baileigh Pitts resulted in an a 3-point play that momentarily boosted Ringgold’s lead to seven.
The Lady Tigers would settle for a 35-29 lead going into the final period, but with the momentum now clearly on their side, they began to pour it on in the fourth.
Pitts scored the first five points of the period on a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws and Riley Nayadley drained a trey from the corner with 4:34 left to play. Two more free throws by Pitts gave Ringgold a 45-31 advantage with just over half of the final quarter remaining.
The Lady Tigers continued to use patience and ball movement on offense, while their defense continued to frustrate the Lady Colts. Nayadley would hit a final dagger from behind the arc with 2:42 left to play and both teams would pull the starters shortly thereafter.
Reed had 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Lady Tigers (15-8, 10-6). Pitts ended the night with 13 points to go with six rebounds, three steals and three assists. Nayadley had eight points and eight rebounds. Caroline Hemphill had eight points and four rebounds. Rachel Lopez scored three, but helped out with four rebounds, two steals and eight assists and Hannah Scott added a late bucket to round out the scoring.
The Lady Tigers’ first game in the 6-AAA tournament at Sonoraville will be Wednesday against either LaFayette or North Murray.
Ringgold boys 50, Coahulla Creek 46
The Tigers also took some much-needed momentum into the region tournament open after fighting back from a 10-point deficit to score a win in the nightcap.
A physical first half saw the Colts take a 14-12 halfway through the second period. But coming out of a timeout, the visitors would go on to outscore Ringgold 12-4 the rest of the way to grab a 26-16 lead at intermission.
The lead would hover around 10 points for much of the third quarter, but five unanswered points by the Tigers in the final two minutes set the stage for a thrilling final period.
O’Reilly Matthews connected from behind the arc with 6:04 to go, Caden Dodson would add a pair of free throws with 4:52 remaining to tie the game at 36, and Dodson would add a put-back less than 30 seconds later to Ringgold their first lead since early in the second quarter.
Walker Wilson would answer with a 3-pointer for the Colts, but Matthews would get free for a transition lay-up with two minutes to go and, following a steal by Daniel Fow, Brevin Massengale put back a miss to give the Tigers a 42-41 lead with 1:15 left to play.
Riley Mutter responded for the Colts with a 3-pointer to put his team back up by two. However, Alex Otting immediately answered by hitting a three from the top of the key to regain a one-point lead for the Tigers and Fow would come up big again with another steal seconds later.
The senior guard hit both ends of a one-and-one foul with 28 seconds to go and, after the Colts missed on a 3-point attempt, Matthews grabbed the rebound and knocked down pair of shots to push the lead to five with 16 seconds to play.
Coahulla would score on a drive to the basket with nine seconds to go keep it a one-possession game. However, Matthews sunk one final free throw with eight ticks left on the clock to seal the victory and set off an eruption of emotion on the Ringgold bench that carried over into the locker room.
Matthews had a game-high 20 points for the Tigers (2-18, 2-14). Dodson picked up 11 points. Otting scored seven and Massengale added six, while Fow and Gage Long had three points apiece.
The Tigers won its tournament opener against Adairsville on Saturday and were slated for a rematch with the Colts on Tuesday at Sonoraville. Coverage of that game can be found on our website (northwestgeorgianews.com) and it will be in next week’s edition.
Ringgold girls 37, North Murray 28
The Lady Tigers picked up a win in low-scoring game last Tuesday night in Chatsworth.
Lopez had three 3-pointers and 15 points for Ringgold, who led wire-to-wire. Nayadley scored eight points, while Reed had five points and seven rebounds. Pitts, Addi Broome and Jade Gainer each added three points, while Hemphill aided the cause with four assists.
North Murray boys 58, Ringgold 44
The nightcap saw both teams put up 13 and seven points, respectively, in each of the first two quarters. However, the Mountaineers would break the deadlock by outscoring the Tigers 38-24 in the second half.
Matthews had 18 points to set the pace for Ringgold, followed by nine from Christian Balistreri and seven from Dodson. Five from Fow, two from Massengale and one by Otting filled out the scoresheet.