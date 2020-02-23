After a slow start to the season offensively, the Ringgold Tigers’ bats began to heat up last week as they picked up big road wins at Heritage and state powerhouse Cartersville.
Ringgold 10, Heritage 3
The Tigers plated seven runs in the top of the third inning to break a 2-2 tie before going on to score a road win in Boynton last Tuesday.
Colin Mountjoy went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs in the first victory of the season for the Tigers. Brayden Broome had a pair of hits, scored a pair of runs and drove in one. Taylor Pease had a hit and was credited with three RBIs, while McCain Mangum drove in one run.
Mountjoy got the start, while Mangum, Chase Ghormley and Eli Norris also pitched for Ringgold. They combine for 10 strikeouts with Ghormley picking up the victory.
C.J. Robertson was 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles for the Generals. Pete Padgett drew a pair of walks and finished with two RBIs.
Nick Hanson got the start and was saddled with the loss. He gave up four earned runs on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 2.2 innings of work. Cade Kiniry allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks in four innings. He finished with six strikeouts, while Zach Barrett pitched one-third of an inning for the Generals.
LaFayette 5, Ringgold 4
The Tigers enjoyed a 4-0 going into the top of the seventh, but surrendered five runs in the frame to ultimately take the loss on Friday night.
Broome doubled, stole third and scored on an error in the bottom of the first, while Mason Parker singled in the bottom of the second before stealing second base and scoring on a Kenyon Ransom single to make it 2-0. Broome had his second double of the game in the third and Mountjoy drove him in with an RBI-double of his own before later scoring on an error.
The Tigers would put runners on first and second with two outs in the bottom of the seventh after a walk and a hit batsman, but one final infield pop-up would end the game.
Ransom got the start and was one of five pitchers used by the Tigers. Those five pitchers combined to give up three hits and eight walks with nine strikeouts. Norris was saddled with the loss. Pease also had a double and matched Broome with two hits.
Ringgold 5, Cartersville 2
Less than 24 hours after the tough home loss to the Ramblers, the Blue-and-White showed its resiliency with a win at perennial state power Cartersville.
Ringgold (2-4) got a run in the top of the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Mountjoy. The Tigers would add three runs in the second inning. Dylan Wright used a squeeze bunt to plate Ransom from third and two runs would later come home on a Sam Mills single.
They would tack on one more run in the top of the third. Kyle White delivered a two-out single and stole second. He would take third base on a error and came racing home on a second error to stake the Tigers to a 5-0 lead.
The Canes would get one run back in the bottom of the fourth before making things very interesting in the bottom of the seventh. Cartersville plated a run and had the bases loaded with two outs before Mason Parker entered the game to record the final out.
Parker was credited with a save while Mangum recorded the win with 2.2 innings of relief. Ghormley started the game and pitched 3.2 innings. Austin McMahan also pitched in relief for Ringgold.
Mills finished with two hits, while White was 2 for 3 with a pair of runs scored.