The Ringgold Tigers and Lady Tigers welcomed in county and Region 6-AAA rival LFO last Tuesday night for the first of two scheduled region dates this season.
The Lady Tigers would get the better of their rivals in the opener before the Warriors returned the favor in the nightcap.
Ringgold girls 63, LFO 43
The Blue-and-White got out to a 13-point lead at halftime and limited the Lady Warriors to just eight points in the fourth quarter to pick up their second region victory of the season.
Riley Nayadley had a game-high 24 points for Ringgold, who improved to 2-1 in the region. Maggie Reed dropped in 17 points and Rachel Lopez finished with nine. Baileigh Pitts and Caroline Hemphill had six points apiece, while Leigh Henderson chipped in with one.
The Lady Tigers had a good night from the free throw line, making 14 of 18 attempts.
LFO boys 57, Ringgold 29
The Tigers trailed by just five points at the end of a low-scoring first quarter, but were never able to get their offense of track as they dropped the 6-AAA contest.
Jayden Williams had eight points to pace the Tigers. Brevin Massengale had seven and Daniel Fow finished with six. Four points by Caden Dodson and two each from Jordan Wideman and O’Reilly Matthews rounded out the scoring.
LaFayette boys 64, Ringgold 40
The Tigers took advantage of some foul trouble for the Ramblers and found themselves down by just a single point, 24-23, at halftime.
However, the Blue-and-White were unable to keep pace with the fourth-ranked Ramblers in the second half as an early 14-2 run shifted momentum to the visitors for good.
Fow led the Tigers (0-4 in 6-AAA) with nine points. Williams and Gage Long each finished with seven points, while Wideman and Matthews both put up six. Alex Otting and Cooper Sexton dropped in two apiece with Massengale adding one.
Due to COVID issues, the LaFayette girls were unable to play on Friday. That game is scheduled to be made up Feb. 6 back at Ringgold.
Ringgold girls 39, Northwest 28
The Lady Tigers scored a 43-32 home victory over Northwest on Nov. 25 and Saturday’s rematch in Tunnel Hill proved that the first meeting was no fluke.
Ringgold jumped out to a 15-4 lead after the first quarter, saw it sliced down to 29-26 by end of the third, but outscored the Lady Bruins by a 10-2 margin over the final eight minutes to sweep the season series.
Nayadley scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds as the Lady Tigers moved to 5-1 overall. Reed had 10 points, while Pitts, Hemphill and Amber Gainer each dropped in six. Lopez aided the cause by dishing out five assists.
Northwest boys 71, Ringgold 54
In the nightcap, the Tigers led 15-13 after one quarter, were up 32-28 at halftime and took a slim 45-44 lead into the fourth.
However, Peyton Baker and Collin Hall combined for 19 of the Bruins’ 27 points in the final period as the home team came charging back to get the win.
Matthews hit five 3-pointers and led all scorers with 25 points for Ringgold (0-6 overall). Williams had three treys and finished with 16 points, while Fow and Massengale each added six points. Two from Dodson and one by Christian Balistreri rounded out the scoring for the Tigers.