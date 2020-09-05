The Ringgold Lady Tigers went 1-1 in a tri-match last Tuesday, but won the match that counted the most as they took down host Coahulla Creek, 25-20, 22-25 and 15-5, in an Area 6-AAA match.
Ringgold also faced Class AAAAA Cartersville and dropped a 25-11, 25-18 decision.
Melanie Severns had eight kills on the night to go with five blocks, four digs and three aces. Destiny Cavin finished with six kills, six digs and three blocks. Abby Roach also had eight kills, while adding three digs and two aces, and Iley Barnes picked up four kills and a pair of digs.
Alayna Custer led the way with 18 total assists, while adding six digs, an ace and a kill. Meredith Fowler had nine digs and two aces. Allison Wolfe-Driver chipped in with eight assists, five digs and one ace. Makenna Mercer contributed a little of everything with three kills, two blocks, two assists, two digs and an ace. Cady Helton added four digs and a kill, while Gracie Milford had three digs and one ace.
The Lady Tigers picked up another Area 6-AAA victory on Thursday with a 25-16, 25-16 home win over North Murray.
Roach had a team-high five kills to go with two aces and two digs. Severns finished with four kills, three digs and a kill. Cavin had a pair of kills and a block, while Mercer collected nine kills, an ace and a kill.
Custer finished with eight assists, three aces, three digs and a kill. Fowler recorded four digs. Milford had two aces and three digs, while Helton filled out the stat sheet with one dig.
However, Gordon Lee would spoil the sweep attempt with a 25-12, 25-18 victory in the nightcap. Roach had two kills, three digs and a block. Severns added a kill, an ace and a block. Cavin recorded two kills, two digs and one block, while Mercer had five digs.
Custer picked up five assists to go with two digs, a kill and an ace. Milford had three digs, while Fowler and Helton had two digs apiece for Ringgold (6-7, 4-2).