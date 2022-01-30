The Ringgold boys, down by two points to start the fourth quarter, erupted for 23 points over the final eight minutes and claimed a 53-48 victory at Heritage in a late-season Catoosa County showdown on Saturday night.
The Tigers (6-16) got out to a 12-8 lead after the first quarter, only to see the Generals rally to take a 20-16 lead at the first-half intermission.
Ringgold got its offense back on track in the third quarter, closing the gap to 32-30, but really got cranked up in the fourth to pull away late for the win.
O’Reilly Matthews had 10 points in the final period, including a pair of 3-pointers. He finished the game with 18 points, while Jayden Williams knocked down two big threes in the final period to help seal the victory. He finished the game with seven points.
Cooper Sexton had three 3-pointers and 12 total points for the Tigers. Alex Otting also scored seven points, followed by Brevin Massengale with four, Jordan Wideman with three and Luke Rominger with two.
Heritage (9-10) got a team-high 13 points from Ty Loveless and 10 apiece from Kaleb Gallman and Kaleb Biddle. J.C. Armour added seven points. Bryce Travillian had six and Kaden Swope added two.
RINGGOLD GIRLS 41, HERITAGE 27
The win by the Tigers completed a sweep for the Blue-and-White as the Lady Tigers clamped down on the defensive end and made life tough for the Heritage offense in the night’s opener.
Rachel Lopez scored 11 points for (Class AAA) No. 9-ranked Ringgold (17-5) and went over the 1,000-point mark for her career. She also picked up four assists and three steals, while Baileigh Pitts enjoyed another double-double, this time with 12 points and 11 boards.
Allie Massengale had seven points and four steals. Addi Broome scored five points and grabbed six boards. Taylor Layne had two points to go with two rebounds and two assists, while Hannah Scott and Drew Burke each scored two points.
Macie Collins led the (Class AAAAA) No. 8-ranked Lady Generals (14-7) with eight points. Gracie Murray scored seven. Brooke Matherly and Aaliyah Rodgers had five apiece, while Kortney McKenzie added two.