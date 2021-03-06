After a week that saw them endure three tough losses to quality opponents, the Ringgold Tigers ended the week on a huge positive note with a shutout victory over a recent state champion during the Catoosa Children’s Fund Classic at AT&T Field in Chattanooga on Saturday.
Gordon Lee 8, Ringgold 6
The Tigers fought back from an 8-1 deficit last Monday night, but would come up two runs short on a cold night at Bill Womack Field.
Ringgold, who scored solo runs in the bottom of the third, fourth and fifth innings, put up a three-spot in the sixth. Sam Mills had a one-out double and, after a strikeout, a walk and a hit batsman loaded the bases with two outs, Kenyon Ransom came through with an RBI-single before a Ross Norman two-run hit got the Tigers back to within two.
Eli Norris drew a walk to lead off the seventh, but two final strikeouts ended the game.
Mills went 2 for 5 and Norman had three RBIs to pace the Ringgold offense. Chase Ghormley had an RBI-single, while Norris and Colin Mountjoy had one double each. Mountjoy also picked up an RBI on a sacrifice fly.
Mountjoy was saddled with the loss after pitching the first two innings of the game. He allowed four earned runs on five hits and three walks with one strikeout. McCain Mangum, Mason Burt and Austin McMahan threw a combined five innings of relief, allowing four hits and five walks with seven strikeouts.
Calhoun 6, Ringgold 3
The Tigers surrendered four runs in the top of the eighth inning and were not able to answer in the bottom of the frame as they dropped an extra-inning affair to the Jackets on Thursday.
The game was tied 2-2 after seven complete.
Mountjoy and Mills had two hits apiece for Ringgold. McMahan and Mangum each had a double, while Ghormley, Ransom and Mason Parker drove in one run apiece.
Ransom pitched seven strong innings, giving up just two earned runs on three hits. He struck out 12 batters and did not issue a walk. Norris begin the eighth, but was replaced by Hudson Chandler after recording just one out.
Gordon Lee 13, Ringgold 3
On Friday night in Chickamauga, the Tigers gave up 10 unanswered runs in the fifth and sixth innings as they dropped the road contest.
Mountjoy had an RBI-double for the Tigers, while Ransom singled and later drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
Robbie Bates pitched the first four innings. He gave up three earned runs on three walks and five hits, finishing with four strikeouts, while Parker and Chandler pitched in relief.
Ringgold 4, Heritage-Conyers 0
Facing the 2019 Class 6A state champions, the first 15 Tiger hitters were retired in order, but things would change in the bottom of the sixth as a walk and a Patriot error got the ball rolling.
A sacrifice bunt by Norris moved two runners into scoring position and Mills drew a walk to load the bases. Parker came through with a timely two-run single and, after a Mangum fly ball moved Dre Morris to third, Mountjoy delivered an RBI-single. McMahan capped the inning with a single to right field to score Parker.
Ghormley did the rest, shutting down the Patriots to just three hits over seven innings. He did not allow a walk and finished with 11 strikeouts as Ringgold ended the week with a 5-5 overall mark.