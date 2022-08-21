Ridgeland’s CeCe Davenport looks to get a shot past Oakwood Christian’s Caroline Tindell (19) and Janel Buckels (32) during last week’s Walker County battle in Chickamauga. Both squads also defeated Adairsville as part of the tri-match.
The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles faced off against their first two GHSA opponents of the year last Tuesday as they played host to Adairsville and Ridgeland in a tri-match.
The Navy-and-Gold would pick up the victory over Adairsville, 25-22 and 25-21, in the opening match of the night. However, their Walker County neighbors refused to surrender their first loss of the season as they defeated Oakwood, 25-17 and 25-10 in the nightcap.
The second match of the evening saw Adairsville take the opening set against Ridgeland, 25-19. However, the Lady Panthers answered with a 25-15 win before a 15-12 victory in the third-set tiebreaker. The match between the 6-AAA opponents did not count in the region standings.
Natalee McClain had 11 kills, nine aces and three digs for Ridgeland, while Koda O’Dell had 11 kills, seven aces and four digs. CeCe Davenport finished with eight kills and five blocks. Madison Lennon had eight digs to go with three aces and two assists, while Alyssa Wooten finished with two kills and one ace.
Also getting on the stat sheet for Ridgeland was Ashley Ladd (two kills, one ace), Emily Ensley (three digs, 24 assists), Allie Young (two digs) and Ivey Stargel (one ace).
For the Lady Eagles, Mana Gilchrist collected 10 kills, three aces, and five solo blocks. Caroline Tindell had six aces, three kills and a solo block. Janel Buckles hammered home eight kills on the night to go with one solo block and Callie Vona served up 22 assists.
Trinity Hall had four aces, one kill and 10 digs. Cheyenne Simpson added four kills, and Presley Butcher had seven digs to go with one kill.
Ridgeland opened last week with an easy 25-10, 25-12, 25-8 victory over Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts in the Scenic City.
Oakwood began region play last Monday and scored a 25-18, 25-21, 25-21 home win over The King’s Academy. They fell at home to Chattanooga’s Grace Baptist on Thursday, 25-23, 25-14 and 25-23, but enjoyed a thrilling five-set region win at Cornerstone Prep on Friday.
The Lady Eagles dropped the first two sets (25-14, 25-19), rallied to win the next two, (25-17, 25-18), and then outlasted their opponents, 17-15, in the fifth-set tiebreaker.
More coverage of all of these games are available on our website.