082422_CCN_CeCeDavenport.jpg

Ridgeland’s CeCe Davenport looks to get a shot past Oakwood Christian’s Caroline Tindell (19) and Janel Buckels (32) during last week’s Walker County battle in Chickamauga. Both squads also defeated Adairsville as part of the tri-match.

 Scott Herpst

The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles faced off against their first two GHSA opponents of the year last Tuesday as they played host to Adairsville and Ridgeland in a tri-match.

The Navy-and-Gold would pick up the victory over Adairsville, 25-22 and 25-21, in the opening match of the night. However, their Walker County neighbors refused to surrender their first loss of the season as they defeated Oakwood, 25-17 and 25-10 in the nightcap.

