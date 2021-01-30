A last-second shot by Job Willis dropped through the rim as time expired and lifted Southeast Whitfield to a 50-49 victory over Ridgeland in a tight region 7-AAAA contest in Dalton last Tuesday night.
Kyan Clark knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points for the Panthers. Matthew Ramsey had four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points, while 10 points by Judd Anderson gave Ridgeland three players in double figures.
The rest of the scoring included five points from Kobe Lewis, four from Zack Harrison and one from John Hill.
The girls’ varsity game was not played.
Cedartown boys 59, Ridgeland 34
The Panthers held the lead after the first quarter on Friday night, but endured a tough second-quarter and eventually dropped a road decision to Cedartown.
Harrison had 12 points in the Region 7-AAAA loss. Clark and Anderson finished with eight each for the Panthers (5-12, 1-9), followed by two each by Hill, Ramsey and Chase Hickman.
Cedartown girls 92, Ridgeland 31
The Lady Panthers (2-17, 0-9) got 11 points from Ragan Wimpee and five from Payton Buchanan in the night’s opener. Madison Lennon scored four points, while Haylee Collins and Shayla Rosson connected on one 3-pointer each.
Two points apiece from Camby Arthur and Autmun Pasley and one from Macie Boren capped the scoring.
Both Ridgeland teams will be in action on Tuesday when they cross into Chattanooga to face Hixson.