The Ridgeland Lady Panthers began its 2021 soccer season last Tuesday by drawing with visiting Dade County, 1-1.
Ridgeland (0-0-1) scored in the 12th minute on Annabelle Casto’s first tally of the year, but were not able to find the net again. The Lady Wolverines delivered the equalizer in the 52nd minute.
Keeper Riley McBee had 10 saves for Ridgeland, while the Lady Panthers recorded eight shots on goal from Casto, Cece Davenport, Anna Jenkins, Angelica Crowe and Ivey Stargel.
Ridgeland boys 6, Dade County 1
The Panthers led 2-0 at halftime before putting it away with four goals in the final 30 minutes after the Wolverines had pulled to within one early in the second half.
A Dade goal in the 48th minute cut the Ridgeland lead to 2-1, but Liam Kenney answered just two minutes off an assist by Matthew Cole and Harris Graysin added a tally in the 68th minute as Preston Homsombath was credited with the assist.
Cole got a second assist, this time in the 70th minute on a Josh Wingard goal and Lucas Bautista booted home a penalty kick in the 76th minute to close out the scoring.
Homsombath (36th) and Bautista (38th) scored in the first half for Ridgeland (1-0), while Homsombath assisted on Bautista’s goal.
The Panthers outshot the Wolverines, 14-5, with Jeb Broome making four saves for Ridgeland.
Southeast girls 4, LFO 2
The Lady Warriors continued the early, non-region portion of its schedule last Monday night with a two-goal loss at Southeast Whitfield.
Anesa Merdzo scored both goals for LFO (1-2), while keeper Joanna Matute recorded 16 saves during the match.
The LFO boys did not play on Monday and the LFO-Ridgeland matches, scheduled for this past Thursday in Fort Oglethorpe, had to be postponed.