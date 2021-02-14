The Ridgeland Panthers traveled south to Trion last Monday to face the Bulldogs in a non-region game and returned home smarting from an 81-74 loss.
Matthew Ramsey had five of Ridgeland’s 10 three-pointers on the night as the freshman gunner finished with 20 points. Judd Anderson scored 16 points and Zack Harrison had 13, including a 9 of 12 performance at the free throw line.
Kyan Clark scored nine points on three 3-pointers. Carter Platt added seven points and Chase Hickman had five, while two points apiece from John Hill and Anthony Baldwin rounded out the scoring.
Southeast girls 48, Ridgeland 20
The Lady Panthers traveled to Dalton last Monday for a make-up game and dropped the Region 7-AAAA contest to the Lady Raiders.
Macie Boren paced the team with 11 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Payton Buchanan had six points with one 3-pointer. Shayla Rosson added two points and Camby Arthur rounded out the scoring with one.
Central boys 73, Ridgeland 65
The Panthers put up fight at home last Tuesday night, but dropped a decision to visiting Central-Carroll in Ridgeland’s’ final home game of the season.
Anderson had a team-high 24 points for Ridgeland (5-16, 1-11). Ramsey had 12 points on four 3-pointers, while Hickman connected on three shots from long range and added 11 points. The rest of the scoring included nine points from Harrison and three each by Clark, Hill and Platt.
Central girls 61, Ridgeland 19
The Lady Lions used big second and third quarters to run away from the Lady Panthers in the night’s opener.
Boren led Ridgeland (3-20, 0-12) with eight points, followed by six by Madison Lennon, three from Autumn Pasley and two from Arthur.
Ridgleland’s teams will play in the Region 7-AAAA tournament this week. The Lady Panthers’ opener was set for Monday at Northwest, while the Panthers were scheduled to travel to Heritage for a game on Tuesday.