The Ridgeland Lady Panthers sent 13 batters to the plate in the top of the first inning, scored nine times and ran away from host LaFayette, 10-2, in a non-region tilt in south Walker County this past Thursday.
The first seven batters reached base in the top of the first. Maddie O’Toole delivered a two-run double and Dasia Watkins ripped a three-run, two-out double later in the inning.
Jenna Morgan had a triple as one of her two hits. Watkins, Maggie Dickson and Marianne Beliveau also had two hits each, while Beliveau drove in two runs. Makayla Cope, Brianna Goldsmith and Anna Jenkins had one RBI each.
Goldsmith pitched six innings and gave up just one earned run on three hits. She did not walk a batter and finished with four strikeouts.
For the Lady Ramblers (1-2), Jaselyn Couch was 2 for 3 with a double and a stolen base, while Rylee Gamlen added a single and Haynie Gilstrap was credited with an RBI.
Abby Sansing started in the circle and gave up six earned runs on three hits and a walk before being replaced by Abby Gaoa, who allowed three earned runs on three hits. Gilstrap pitched the last five frames and allowed one earned run on six hits.
Ridgeland 8, Pepperell 5
In a strange contest that saw all 13 runs come in the fifth inning, the Lady Panthers rallied from 5-0 down to pick up the victory at the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational on Friday night.
Ridgeland had 10 hits in the game, including two each by Morgan, Dickson, Watkins and Elly Barnes. Morgan had two RBIs. Watkins and Barnes, along with Beliveau and Makayla Cope, had one RBI each and Goldsmith added a two-run double.
Katie Wagner pitched 4.2 innings. She gave up five runs, though none of them were earned. She allowed six hits and finished with three strikeouts. Kylie Collins recorded the final out of the fifth inning and was ultimately credited with the win in the circle.
Cass 9, Ridgeland 6
The Lady Colonels scored three times in the first, third and fourth innings to counter the Lady Panthers’ six-spot in the bottom of the second.
Beliveau homered and drove in three RBIs for Ridgeland (3-3). Goldsmith was 3 for 3. Dickson went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Morgan also drove in a run.
Carlin Scott pitched two innings, giving up five earned runs on four hits and two walks. Wagner pitched three innings of relief, allowing three earned runs on five hits.
Ridgeland’s games on Saturday were rained out, as was LaFayette’s non-region game with Dade County this past Wednesday.
Coahulla Creek 6, Ridgeland 5
The Lady Panthers scored twice in the top of the seventh inning last Monday to take the lead, but the host Lady Colts answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning for a walk-off win in a non-region game.
In the top of the seventh, Dickson knocked in the tying run on a fielder’s choice, while Anna Jenkins scored the go-ahead run on a Coahulla Creek error. However, the hosts strung together three consecutive hits in the bottom of the inning to win the game.
Cope and Morgan each had solo home runs in the loss, while Toole and Beliveau each added a doubles. Goldsmith took the loss in the circle. She threw six innings and allowed four earned runs on 10 hits with one walk and two strikeouts.