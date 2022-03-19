The Ridgeland Panthers picked up their first Region 7-AAAA victory of the season this past Thursday night with a 4-1 home win over Southeast Whitfield.
After spotting the Raiders a run in the top of the second inning, Ridgeland tied up the game in the bottom of the third. Hudson Couch singled before scoring on a one-out double from Austyn Acuff.
The final three runs came in the fifth inning, two courtesy of Hayden Brewer, who delivered a single with the bases loaded.
It was more than enough run support for Ethan Waters, who went the distance on a four-hitter. Waters struck out 11 Southeast hitters and walked just two, while the run he allowed was earned.
The Panthers wrapped up their three-game series with Southeast Whitfield at Edwards Park in Dalton on Saturday and split the twinbill, but claimed the series, two games to one.
In the opener, Ridgeland trailed 9-3, but rallied for 14 unanswered runs over the last four innings to win, 17-9.
Then in the nightcap, the score was tied 5-5 after seven complete innings. The Panthers put up three runs in the top of the eighth, but gave up two in the bottom of the eighth as the Raiders salvaged Game 3, 9-8.
Brewer won his third game of the year on the mound for Ridgeland and the Panthers connected for four home runs on the day. Curtis Wells blasted two, Couch got his third of the season, and Waters added an opposite-field shot.
No further information on Saturday’s games were available as of press time.
Ridgeland (6-7, 2-4) will take this week off before resuming 7-AAAA play next week with a three-game series against Heritage, starting Mar. 29 in Boynton.