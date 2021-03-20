The Ridgeland Panthers took advantage of a couple of costly Southeast Whitfield errors and played mistake-free ball in contrast as they picked up their first Region 7-AAAA victory of the season last Tuesday night, 7-0.
The game had originally been scheduled for Southeast, but had to be moved to the all-turf field at Dalton’s Edwards Park due to unplayable conditions on the Raiders’ own home field.
A Southeast error in the top of the first inning was compounded by Hudson Couch’s two-run inside-the-park homer that gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead that they would take into the sixth.
Five more runs would come home in that later inning, again jump-started by a Raider miscue. Southeast also issued a walk and a hit a batter, while Chris Maddeaux singled in a run. Isaac Pitts also drove in two with a single before Couch capped a four-RBI night with a two-run double.
Jordan McLin also had two hits for the Panthers, while Robert Jent pitched a complete-game gem. He scattered just four hits and walked one batter while ending the game with 11 strikeouts.
Southeast 5, Ridgeland 3
With their own home field also still unplayable from all of last week’s rain, the Panthers made the drive back to Edwards Park on Friday to for a doubleheader to complete the three-game region series.
The Raiders took a 4-0 lead in the opener before the Panthers cut the gap down to one with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. However, Southeast pushed home an insurance run in the top of the seventh and went on to the victory.
Couch was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs in the loss. Nate Davis had a hit and drove in a run. Pitts finished 2 for 4 with a run, while Nolan Hughley and Curtis Wells each had a hit with Hughley also scoring a run.
Hayden Brewer got the start and gave up four earned runs on six hits and five walks in four innings. He also struck out seven Southeast hitters. Austyn Acuff gave up two hits and three walks in three innings of relief. He fanned one and did not allow an earned run.
Ridgeland 5, Southeast 2
Aiden Raymer got the call on the hill in Game 3 of the series and gave up just three hits and three walks with nine strikeouts in 6.2 innings of work. He did not allow an earned run. Maddeaux got the final batter on strikes to polish off the win and earn a save.
Maddeaux also went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Couch drove in a run. Hughley collected a double and scored once, while Pitts was 1 for 2 with a run scored.
Ridgeland (3-8, 2-4) is not scheduled to play again until March 30 in their Region 7-AAAA series opener at home against Heritage.