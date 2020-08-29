The Ridgeland Lady Panthers began their trip through Region 7-AAAA by winning one of three games against Northwest Whitfield, who began the season ranked No. 3 in the classification.
In last Tuesday’s opener in Rossville, the Lady Panthers dropped a 15-2 decision in the first game of a doubleheader. Jenna Morgan went 2 for 2 with one run scored for Ridgeland. Dasia Watkins launched a solo homer and Marianne Beliveau also had one RBI.
Katie Wagner took the loss in the circle. She pitched 4.2 innings and gave up 15 hits and one walk with two strikeouts. Kylie Collins pitched one-third of an inning, striking out one batter but walking three.
Northwest 10, Ridgeland 8
Ridgeland’s bats were more effective in the nightcap, but they still couldn’t find enough offense to pull out a win. Morgan, Anna Jenkins and Maggie Dickson each had three hits in the loss, while Watkins and Brianna Goldsmith both had two hits. Morgan, Dickson, Watkins, Goldsmith, Beliveau and Maddie O’Toole each delivered one RBI.
Goldsmith allowed 10 hits and two walks over seven innings and finished with four strikeouts.
Ridgeland 8, Northwest 4
The Lady Panthers got a much-needed victory on Thursday as they salvaged Game 3 of the series in Tunnel Hill. Ridgeland found itself down 4-2 early on, but put up four runs in the fourth inning to erase the deficit before tacking on two insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
Goldsmith was 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs and got the win in the circle. She gave up eight hits and six walks in seven innings. She struck out four batters and all four runs she allowed were earned.
Morgan had a double and a solo homer while scoring twice. Beliveau was 2 for 5 with an RBI. Dickson tripled and scored three times. Makayla Cope was 2 for 2 and drew a pair of walks, while O’Toole and Elly Barnes both drove in one run as Ridgeland moved to 1-2 in 7-AAAA play.
Ridgeland 7, Villa Rica 6Playing at East Paulding High School on Friday, Villa Rica scored three times in the top of the seventh inning to take the lead, but the Lady Panthers would rally for two runs in the bottom of the seventh as a two-out, two-run single by O’Toole gave Ridgeland the victory.
Dickson went 3 for 4, while Watkins and Beliveau were each 2 for 4. Watkins and Cope matched O’Toole with a pair of RBIs and Collins chipped in with one RBI.
Wagner got the victory in the circle. She pitched all seven innings, giving up four earned runs on 10 hits and a pair of walks. She finished with one strikeout.
Ridgeland 9, East Paulding 8
In a game shortened to just five innings because of the time limit, the Lady Panthers scored three times in the top of the fifth inning and hung on for the victory.
Watkins added to her big night with three hits, two runs scored and a team-high five RBIs. She delivered a two-run single in the second inning and put her team in front for good with a bases-clearing, three-run, two-out double in the top of the fifth.
Dickson and Morgan had three hits apiece. Morgan scored three runs while Dickson crossed the plate twice. Goldsmith had two hits and drove in three runs. Cope went 2 for 3 and Beliveau had an RBI.
Goldsmith allowed nine hits over five innings. She gave up just four earned runs and struck out four batters without issuing a walk.
Sequoyah 9, Ridgeland 0The Lady Panthers’ quest for four straight wins met an abrupt end on Saturday morning with a loss in a game played at North Paulding High School.
Ridgeland committed six errors and recorded just one hit, a single by Dickson. Goldsmith gave up eight hits with one strikeout in her five innings of work in the circle. None of the runs she allowed were earned.
Mt. Paran Christian 9, Ridgeland 1
The Lady Panthers’ final game at North Paulding on Saturday saw them collect just two hits in a loss to the Class A private school program.
Dickson and Watkins had singles, while Dickson scored Ridgeland’s lone run in the top of the first. Wagner gave up eight earned runs on 11 hits in five innings. She walked one batter and struck out three as Ridgeland dropped to 6-7 overall to begin the new week.