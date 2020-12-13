Walker County rivals Ridgeland and Gordon Lee squared off on the mat last Tuesday night in Chickamauga. With Gordon Lee still shorthanded without their football players, the Panthers were able to pick up a 54-21 victory.
Ridgeland got pins by Cameron Bain (132 pounds), Malachi Hutchinson (152) and Aiden Raymer (160). Forfeit victories were picked up by Hunter Barber (106), William Tredy (120), Evan Doyal (126), Logan Fowler (182), Caleb Sain (220) and Tommy Lamb (285).
Carson Carpenter got a hard-earned third-period pin for the Trojans at 138. Timy Duke scored a minor decision at 195, while Tomy Duke (145) and Wyatt McDonald (170) each won by forfeit.
There was a double forfeit at 113.
In an exhibition match, Hutchinson picked up an 8-6 overtime victory over Zach Walston, while McDonald won an exhibition match by pin.
Southeast Whitfield was also in attendance for the tri-match. The Raiders defeated Gordon Lee, 69-12, with McDonald (160) and Nathaniel Hunley (170) winning for the Trojans.
Ridgeland also fell to the Raiders, but by a 48-36 margin. Picking up pins for the Panthers were Hunter Barber (106), Aiden Barber (120), Doyal (126), Raymer (160) and Sain (220), while Lamb (285) won by forfeit.
Ridgeland sweeps on Senior Night
The Panthers celebrated its seniors and scored a pair of mat victories against Chattooga and LFO on Thursday.
Ridgeland began by upending the Indians, 45-27. Hutchinson had a minor decision at 152 pounds, while six-point forfeit wins were scored by Hunter Barber (106), Doyal (126), Bain (132), Benjamin Williams (138), Elijah O’Shields (182), Fowler (195) and T.J. Akins (HWT).
The Panthers also defeated the Warriors by a 66-12 count.
Barber (106), Williams (138), Hutchinson (152), Raymer (160), O’Shields (195) and Lamb (HWT) all won by pin with Tredy (120), Doyal (126), Bain (132), Deandre Carter (170) and Fowler (182) scoring forfeits.
Points for the Warriors came on a pin by Tyler Frady (220) and a forfeit win by Nick Kapherr (145). Taylor Frady (HWT) won by pin in an exhibition match and there was a double forfeit at 113 pounds.
LFO also faced Chattooga and the match ended in a 30-30 tie. Kapherr (145) had a pin for the Warriors, while Kendall Chumley (106), Logan Cupps (138), Jeffrey Jasinski (195) and Taylor Frady (HWT) won by forfeit.
The Warriors, now coached for the second time by former LFO state champion Donnie Welborn, began their new season this last Tuesday with matches at Howard in Chattanooga.
Chumley (106 pounds), Capps (138), Kapherr (145), Travis Gaddis (152), Tyler Frady (220) and Taylor Frady (285) were all victorious against the Hustlin’ Tigers.