The Ridgeland Lady Panthers were stunned late in their season opener against Dade County on Saturday, but turned the tables on the Lady Wolverines with a late-inning rally in Game 2 of the doubleheader.
DADE COUNTY 6, RIDGELAND 5
The visitors jumped out to a 4-0 lead before the Lady Panthers were able to cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the fourth.
Freshman Leah Johnson knocked in a run with a single and Maddie O’Toole dropped down a squeeze bunt two batters later to bring in the second run, although Dade was able to strand two Ridgeland runners in scoring position to get out of the inning without further damage.
The Lady Wolverines pushed home another run in the top of the fifth, only to see Ridgeland respond with three in the bottom half of the frame.
Ridgeland loaded the bases without the benefit of a hit before Johnson drew a walk to bring in her team’s first run of the game. Desiree Powell then tied the game, 5-5, as she knocked in two runs on a fielder’s choice. However, Dade was again able to strand two Lady Panthers in scoring position to keep the game knotted.
Unfortunately for the home team, Dade’s Kendyl Phillips belted a two-out solo home run in the top of the seventh to break the tie and Ridgeland went down in order in its last at-bat.
Johnson finished 2 for 3 with two RBI’s and Marissa Moreland matched O’Toole by going 1 for 3. Katie Wagner pitched all seven innings, allowing five earned runs and striking out three without issuing a walk.
RIDGELAND 8, DADE COUNTY 7
The second game of the day saw four different Lady Panthers collect two hits as they rallied for the victory.
Moreland put her team on the board in the bottom of the first with an RBI-double that brought in Emma Fowler. However, the Lady Wolverines erupted for five runs in the top of the second, all with two outs, and they maintained the 5-1 lead going into the bottom of the fourth.
A two-out single by O’Toole was followed by an RBI-double off the bat of K.P. Harrison as the Lady Panthers cut into the lead, but Ridgeland rallied to take the lead an inning later.
A hit batter and an error started the inning before Moreland drove in Shayla Rosson with an RBI-double. Then, after Powell drew a walk, O’Toole doubled in Moreland and Harrison brought in Powell to make it a 6-5 game.
The Lady Wolverines got the momentum back with two runs in the top of the sixth inning, but their lead would be short-lived.
A half-inning later, Rosson singled and Moreland drew a walk to set the table for Johnson, who came through with an RBI-single. Powell was then hit by a pitch to load the bases and O’Toole was plunked to bring in the go-ahead run.
Dade threatened in the top of the seventh, but Wagner came in to get the final two outs to record a save. Freshman Bralie Blevins battled through 6.1 innings, allowing six earned runs with one strikeout and a pair of walks to earn her first high school victory.
Rosson, Moreland, O’Toole and Harrison each had two hits in the game.
Coverage of Ridgeland’s games at Cartersville on Monday and at North Murray on Wednesday will be available on our website.
The Lady Panthers will play in the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational at Heritage Point Park this weekend. They are slated to take on Pace Academy (6 p.m.) and Cass (8 p.m.) on Friday night before games against Calhoun (12 noon) and Murray County (2 p.m.) on Saturday.