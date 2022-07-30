RIDGELAND LADY PANTHERSHead Coach: Richie Wood
Last Year: 7-18 overall, 5-13 in Region 7-AAAA
Last Year: 7-18 overall, 5-13 in Region 7-AAAA
Ridgeland will be in Class AAA starting this school year for the first time since 2011-12 and the softball team will be one of the first to see how it fares in a slightly lower classification. The Lady Panthers are now in 6-AAA, one year removed from being in a region (7-AAAA) that saw all four of its playoff teams (Cedartown, Northwest, Heritage and Central-Carroll) make the Elite Eight with Central and Heritage finishing first and third in the state, respectively. The new region promises to have a tough softball lineup and Ridgeland will take the field this fall without a senior on the roster. However, some good young players are now a year older and eager to make Ridgeland a region contender once more.
What is the strength of this year’s team or what do you think it will be by the time we get toward the playoffs?
Wood: “We should have a good defense. We will need to play near error-free.”
What is the key (or keys) to the season for your team?
Wood: “Our pitching will need to reduce their WHIP (walks + hits per innings pitched) and not give up too many runs.”
How do you see the region shaping up with the changes from realignment?
Wood: “I really do not know since we only played LaFayette last season.”
Complete the sentence: “We will contend for a spot in the state playoffs this season if we...”
Wood: “Can reduce our WHIP.”
Seniors: None
Other Key Returning Players: Shayla Rosson (Jr., SS), Katie Wagner (Jr., P/1B), Maddie O’Toole (So., C), Desiree Powell (So., 2B), Emma Fowler (So., OF), Hadley Middlebrooks (So., P/1B)
Sports editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
You can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.