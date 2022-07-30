080322_CCN_EmmaFowler.jpg

Ridgeland sophomore Emma Fowler is back after leading the Lady Panthers with a .507 batting average in 2021 to go with 10 RBI’s and 22 runs scored.

 Scott Herpst

RIDGELAND LADY PANTHERSHead Coach: Richie Wood

Last Year: 7-18 overall, 5-13 in Region 7-AAAA

