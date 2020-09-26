The Calhoun Yellow Jackets scored two touchdowns in the opening quarter and scored 32 points in the second period to open up a big lead as they went on to beat Ridgeland, 60-0, in a non-region game Friday night at Phil Reeve Stadium.
Jackets’ running back Jerrian Hames picked up 152 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries, scoring on runs of 56, 5 and 18 yards. Quarterback Christian Lewis threw for a pair of scores, a 39-yarder to Will Seamons in the first quarter and a 70-yard strike to John Barnes in the second quarter.
Brett Garland had an 18-yard TD run following a Ridgeland fumble and Carlos Orozco booted a 30-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.
Dustin Kerns had a 43-yard catch and run for six following a pass from backup signal-caller Dylan Faulkner in the fourth quarter, while running back Kaleb Ray added a 40-yard TD run. He finished with 81 yards on nine carries. Lewis finished 6 of 8 in the air for 157 yards.
The Panthers managed just 133 yards of offense and turned the ball over six times, including five fumbles.
Chase Watkins had 21 yards passing on 2 of 12 attempts, while Judd Anderson completed 3 of 6 passes for 27 yards. Watkins had a team-best 26 yards on eight carries and Darrian Burks had two receptions for 23 yards.
Defensively, Jeremiah Turner had three tackles, two assists and had two tackles for loss. Amarreon Turner had four tackles with one going for a loss. Jakobe Turner had three tackles with one for a loss and Austyn Acuff had two tackles, four assists and one tackle for loss. Ashton Turner also recovered a fumble.
Ridgeland (0-4) will be back at home on Friday to face Cass, their second straight opponent from Region 7-AAAAA. The Colonels are unbeaten and looking for their first 5-0 start since 2004.
Jay Hawkins of the Calhoun Times contributed to this story.