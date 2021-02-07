The Ridgeland High School rifle team continued the best start in program history with a doubleheader sweep of visiting Cartersville on Saturday at the MSGT Carl Gentry Range.
The Panthers (8-0) were led in the opener by junior Mckenzie Hunter, who scored a 279 out of a possible 300, while junior Brooke Smith was the top shooter in the second match with a 273.
Also shooting for Ridgeland in the two matches were senior Jasmayn Walcott, junior Kayla Brewer, sophomore Athen Blair and freshmen Ryson Haag and Elizabeth Quarles.
Ridgeland was scheduled to host Dalton in a match on Tuesday of this week before entertaining Sonoraville on Thursday.