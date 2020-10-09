The Ridgeland Lady Panthers, ranked sixth in the most recent Class AAAA state polls, pushed third-ranked Northwest Whitfield to three sets last Monday night at Pickens High School. However, the Lady Bruins would hold off the challenge for a 22-25, 25-13, 15-13 victory.
Ridgeland would salvage a split later in the night as they downed the host Dragonettes, 27-25, 25-16.
Natalee McClain had a big night for the Lady Panthers. She hammered home 21 kills, including 15 against Northwest Whitfield, to go with 13 digs and an ace. Justice Devlin was also a big contributor with 14 kills, seven blocks, two aces and two digs. Asia Silmon had a solid all-around game with 28 assists, seven kills, nine digs, three aces and two blocks, while Bailey Fowler had 23 aces, five kills and six digs.
Brylee Durham finished with 14 digs and three aces. Koda O’Dell collected six kills to go with 10 digs and three aces, and Cecelia Davenport had one kill, one block and a pair of digs.
The Black-and-White finished their 7-AAAA slate with a 6-4 mark after a 25-16, 25-17 home victory over Cedartown last Tuesday. Ridgeland would complete the sweep with a 25-20, 25-18 victory over Christian Heritage.
Silmon had 10 kills, 18 assists and seven digs on the night. Devlin finished with nine kills, four digs, three blocks and one ace. McClain picked up eight kills, seven digs and one ace, and Fowler had 14 assists to go with nine digs, six kills and a pair of aces.
O’Dell had five kills, seven digs and two aces. Davenport had six kills and a block. Durham finished with 19 digs, six assists and two aces. Brylee Benson had four digs and Bryanna Galindo added one dig.
Ridgeland closed out the week on Thursday with a split of matches at Ringgold High School. The Lady Panthers fell to state-ranked LaFayette, 25-20, 25-18, but bounced back to down the Lady Tigers, 25-22, 25-14.
McClain had 20 kills, 16 coming against Ringgold, to go with 11 digs and three aces. Devlin finished with five kills, six blocks, four assists, three digs and two aces. Fowler had five kills, four aces, three digs and 21 assists, while O’Dell had seven digs and a pair of kills.
Silmon had eight assists, three aces, two digs, one kill and one block against LaFayette. She did not play against Ringgold. Durham collected 10 digs on the night. Benson had four digs, one kill and one ace. Davenport and Galindo each finished with three digs, while Davenport also added an ace and a block.
Ridgeland (18-7) will play in the opening round of the Area 7-AAAA tournament on Thursday. The No. 3 seeded Lady Panthers will play No. 6 Southeast Whitfield at 5 p.m. that afternoon in Tunnel Hill with the winner set to take on No. 2 Northwest Whitfield at 6:15. The remainder of the 7-AAAA tournament will be played Saturday at Pickens with first matches of the day beginning at 11 a.m.