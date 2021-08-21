For the first time since Oct. 5, 2018, the Ridgeland Panthers won a game via shutout.
The Black-and-White made the long drive to Gainesville on Friday night and spoiled the debut of the East Forsyth Broncos with a 19-0 victory.
East, who entered the GHSA this season as a Class AAA school, was playing its very first football game as a program.
Still, Ridgeland head coach Kip Klein said it was important to come out and set the tone for the night.
“We told the kids all week that it was a business trip and that they had been working so hard that they were, hopefully, going to see a paycheck at the end of the day,” Klein explained. “They really stepped up to the challenge.”
The Panther defense limited the Broncos to just 156 yards on the night, 89 in the air and just 67 on the ground. Jonathan Woodall had nine tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and a forced fumble. Curtis Wells recorded six tackles with a sack, while Ashton Turner, Demetri Bates and Seth Broadous picked up four tackles apiece.
Broadous, Darrian Burks and Cade Dunn each recovered a fumble, while Turner and Bates also forced one fumble apiece.
Quarterback Judd Anderson found receiver Jeb Broome on a 15-yard scoring pass in the first quarter to get the Panthers on the board and Bryan Ojeda provided the point-after to give the visitors a 7-0 lead.
Turner would add the first of his two touchdown runs on the night, this one from two yards out, to boost the lead to 13-0 before the first quarter came to a close. The PAT was blocked.
That would be all the scoring until the fourth quarter when Turner bulled his way in from seven yards out and with what seemed like at least half of the East Forsyth defense on his back. A low snap thwarted the extra point attempt.
Turner had eight carries for 88 yards and one catch for 12, while Phillip Mason rushed eight times for 87 yards in his Ridgeland debut. Anderson went 5 of 11 through the air for 74 yards, finding Jakobe Turner once for 27 yards.
“We saw some good things on offense,” Klein added. “(We) still (have) some timing issues we have to work on, but we saw a lot of exponential growth there and the defense was lights out. We found some guys that can fill in for a few guys here in there and (Friday) was an all-around effort. The coaches really wanted to work for a goose egg and have that scoreboard read zero at the end of the night and the kids really responded.”
Before Friday, Ridgeland’s last shutout came on Oct. 5, 2018 in a 49-0 home win over Cross Keys. Their previous road shutout was a 49-0 win at Southeast Whitfield on Nov. 3, 2017 and fans have to go all the way back to Aug. 29, 2009 and a 42-0 win at Gordon Lee to find the last time the Panthers opened a new season with a shutout.
Ridgeland (1-0) should have a tougher test on its hands this Friday when they travel to historic Harmon Field to face Dalton, who lost its opener to Calhoun, 42-35. The Panthers’ first home game this season will be against those same Yellow Jackets on Sept. 10.
Information from the Georgia High School Football Historians’ Association (ghsfha.org) was used in this story.