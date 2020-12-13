The Ridgeland Lady Panthers (1-3, 0-2) dropped a Region 7-AAAA game on the road last Tuesday with an 80-29 setback at the hands of Northwest Whitfield.
Macie Boren and Mackensie Miller both had six points for the Lady Panthers. Shayla Rosson finished with five. Payton Buchanan and Haylee Collins each scored three points, while Madison Lennon, Autumn Paisley and Ragan Wimpee had two points apiece.
Northwest boys 97, Ridgeland 67
The Bruins connected on 17 3-pointers in the nightcap to hand the Panthers a region loss.
Zack Harrison had 13 points for the Panthers, who had 11 threes of their own. Matthew Ramsey dropped in 11 points and Chase Hickman went for 10. Kyan Clark had eight points. Judd Anderson finished with seven and John Hill picked up six. Five each from Kobe Lewis and Carter Platt, along with two from Andrew Johnson, rounded out the night.
Pickens boys 68, Ridgeland 55
The Panthers got 17 points from Harrison and 12 from Lewis, but it wasn’t enough to vanquish the Dragons, who posted a Region 7-AAAA victory in Jasper on Friday.
Anderson added nine points for Ridgeland (1-4, 0-3), who fell behind 41-25 at halftime. Clark added five points. Ramsey and Johnson picked up three each, while Hickman and Hill each added two.
Results of the girls’ game had not been reported as of press time.