Ridgeland High School witnessed a top 10 showdown last Tuesday as the Class AAAA No. 6-ranked Lady Panthers battled No. 2-ranked Heritage.
In the end, it was the Lady Generals scoring a 25-17, 25-17 victory. However, Ridgeland was able to salvage a split with a 25-11, 25-15 win over Pickens as part of the Area 7 tri-match.
Ridgeland (2-1 in 7-AAAA) got eight kills, seven assists, two aces and a block from Bailey Fowler on the night. Natalee McClain had seven kills, 10 digs and an ace. Justice Devlin finished with five kills, four blocks, four aces and two digs. Asia Silmon added 21 assists to go with four kills, eight digs and three aces and Brylee Durham had 15 digs, three aces and two kills.
Also getting on the stat sheet was Koda O’Dell (four kills, three aces), Bryanna Galindo (eight digs) and Cecelia Davenport (one kill, one block, one dig).
The Lady Panthers moved to 12-2 overall on the season after pair of thrilling three-set victories at LFO on Thursday.
The Black-and-White opened with a 25-8, 28-30, 15-7 victory over Coahulla Creek before getting past the host Lady Warriors, 25-17, 22-25, 15-8.
McClain had 15 kills, 15 aces and six digs on the night. Devlin had nine kills, four blocks, two kills and two aces. Silmon collected eight kills, two blocks, two digs and 26 assists, while Fowler finished with seven kills, four aces, one block and 16 assists.
Durham had 16 digs, three aces and three assists. Davenport had five kills and three blocks. O’Dell finished with three aces, two kills and a dig. Galindo had four digs and one ace, while Brylee Benson added one block.
Ridgeland is slated to play in the Rocky Top Classic in Sevierville, Tenn. this weekend.