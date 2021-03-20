The Ridgeland Lady Panthers didn’t score until the 71st minute last Tuesday, but that late tally would be all the offense they would need as the Black-and-White shut out Christian Heritage, 1-0, in a non-region contest in Dalton.
Annabelle Casto finally broke through with the lone goal of the match, despite Ridgeland outshooting the Lady Lions, 20-3.
Makayla Leonard, Ivey Stargel, CeCe Davenport, Michelle Thomason, Anna Jenkins, Sydney Finch, Hayley Finch and Angelica Crowe also took shots for the Lady Panthers. Keeper Riley McBee enjoyed the shutout and head coach Nic Storr praised Anastasia Burkhart, Emalee Harris and BreeAnna Ledford for their play on defense.
Storr also named midfielder Macie Boren as his player of the game, saying the senior “never stopped running and commanded possession in the middle of the field throughout the game.”
Christian Heritage boys 1, Ridgeland 0
In the boys’ match, the Lions scored midway through the first half and made it stand, despite the Panthers’ best efforts.
Ridgeland outshot the Lions, 26-17, on the night.
Ridgeland girls 1, Cedartown 0
The Lady Panthers haven’t been a part of the GHSA state soccer tournament since the 1998 season, but all that could change in just a few short weeks.
Ridgeland improved to 2-3 in Region 7-AAAA play with a 1-0 victory at Cedartown in another hard-fought battle on Friday.
Casto scored in the 19th minute, which eventually proved to be the game-winning goal. Jenkins, Crowe and Stargel also had shots on goal for the Lady Panthers. McBee had 13 saves in the goal and picked up her third shutout of the season.
The Lady Panthers (4-4-1 overall), currently fourth in the region standings, now own region wins over Central-Carroll and Cedartown, two teams currently below them in the 7-AAAA table. Their only remaining match in region play is Tuesday of this week against Pickens, who have yet to win a region match. That meeting will take place in Rossville at 5 p.m.
Results of the Ridgeland-Cedartown boys’ match were not available as of press time.