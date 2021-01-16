This past Saturday was a successful one for the Ridgeland Lady Panthers, who put it all together and collected a victory at East Ridge.
Ridgeland girls 38, East Ridge 29
Freshman Camby Arthur had a team-high 16 points as the Lady Panthers (2-14) overcame a two-point deficit after one quarter to lead 20-18 at intermission. Ridgeland then turned on the defensive pressure and limited the hosts to just 11 points in the second half.
Madison Lennon scored nine points and Emma Yarbrough added six in the victory. Three points from Payton Buchanan and two each from Macie Boren and Shayla Rosson rounded out the scoring. Ridgeland also enjoyed a solid 9 of 13 day at the free throw line.
Northwest girls 64, Ridgeland 17
Lennon led the Lady Panthers (0-7 in Region 7-AAAA) with five points in a home loss on Friday night. Boren scored four points. Rosson and Haylee Collins had three points each, while Yarbrough added two.
Oakwood girls 59, Ridgeland 33
Lennon had eight points and Boren added six for Ridgeland in a loss in Chickamauga last Tuesday. Rosson scored five points. Collins and Mackensie Miller had four apiece, while Arthur, Yarbrough and Autumn Pasley all finished with two.
Southeast girls 56, Ridgeland 26
The Lady Panthers got two treys from Collins in the first quarter to take a 10-6 lead. However, the Lady Raiders answered to go into halftime up 19-14, before taking over in the second half.
Collins finished with three 3-pointers and 11 total points. Lennon had five points with one trey and Buchanan dropped in four points. Two each by Miller and Ragan Wimpee, along with one by Boren, rounded out the night for the Black-and-White.
Ridgeland boys 79, Southeast 58
Playing inspired basketball on Senior Night, the Panthers got hot from the outside and shot their way to their first Region 7-AAAA victory of the season.
The Panthers connected on 10 3-pointers as a team, including five from Kyan Clark and two each from Matthew Ramsey and Kobe Lewis, the team’s only senior.
Clark had a game-high 24 points as Ridgeland scored 23 in each of the last two quarters to pull away. Zack Harrison hit for 17 points and Lewis matched Chase Hickman with nine. Ramsey finished out the scoring with six.
Ridgeland boys 75, Oakwood 41
Ridgeland trailed early, but scored 12 straight points in the first quarter and took a 29-14 lead at halftime before steadily pulling away over the final two periods.
Clark had 18 points in the win and was one of four Panthers in double figures. Harrison had 16 points, followed by John Hill with 13 and Judd Anderson with 12. Ramsey added eight points, while Andrew Johnson and Lewis each finished with four.
Northwest 93, Ridgeland 68
The Bruins led 23-10 after the first quarter and went on to a high-scoring victory in a region shootout at Panther Gymnasium on Friday night.
Ridgeland (1-6 in 7-AAAA) connected on 14 threes, despite the loss. Ramsey and Clark each had four 3-pointers and both finished with 12 points, while Harrison’s 11 points included a pair of long range shots.
Lewis knocked down a three and had 10 points on the night. Hickman had two treys and eight points, while Anderson matched him with eight points. Seven points by Hill rounded out the scoring.
Ridgeland boys 57, East Ridge 53
Then on Saturday, the Panthers took a 28-20 lead into the locker room and held off the Pioneers down the stretch for their third win in their last four games.
Four players finished in double figures for Ridgeland (4-9 overall), led by 14 from Lewis and 12 from Anderson. Harrison and Hickman each had 11 points and Clark scored nine on three 3-pointers.