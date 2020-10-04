The Ridgeland Panthers fell to 0-5 on the season with a 42-14 home loss to the Class AAAAA Cass Colonels, who are now 5-0 for the first time since 2004.
Judd Anderson had a 13-yard touchdown pass to Ke’Sean Eubanks, who finished with eight catches for 152 yards. Javier Jordan added a 59-yard TD run for the Panthers.
Anderson went 13 of 20 under center for 207 yards and the one touchdown, but was intercepted three times. Two of the picks were returned for Cass touchdowns and the Colonels also returned a fumble for a score.
Austyn Acuff had four tackles and two assists and Jonathan Woodall had three tackles and three assists to lead the defense for Ridgeland.
Ridgeland will be off this Friday before jumping into Region 7-AAAA play at home against Heritage (3-2) on Oct. 16.