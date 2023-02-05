Ridgeland’s basketball teams welcomed in Coahulla Creek for a pair of Region 6-AAA games this past Friday and watched the visiting Colts and Lady Colts head back to Whitfield County with a pair of victories.
COAHULLA CREEK GIRLS 68, RIDGELAND 31
In the opener, the Lady Colts opened up a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter and led 37-20 at halftime before pulling away for good in the third period.
Jamiah Lewis scored 10 points for the Lady Panthers (9-15, 3-10). Emma Fowler had nine points and Madison Lennon added seven. Lacie Moyer finished with four and Autumn Pasley added one.
COAHULLA CREEK BOYS 75, RIDGELAND 60
In the nightcap, the Panthers put on a furious rally in the fourth quarter, but fell short in their comeback attempt.
The Colts took a 35-22 lead at halftime and extended their advantage by outscoring the Panthers 29-15 in the third quarter. Ridgeland put up 23 points over the final eight minutes, while holding visitors to just 11.
John Hill continued to have the hot hand for Ridgeland (6-16, 3-10) as he finished with 23 points. Chase Hickman scored nine and Eron Graham added seven. Isaac Mitchell and Dyson Binford each had six points, followed by Jamarion Burks with five. Matthew Ramsey and Carter Myers both finished with two.
Ridgeland also had a spectacular night at the free throw line as they made 12 of 13 attempts.