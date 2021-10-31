A 300-yard passing game by quarterback Owen Brooker and a 28-point second quarter were just too much for the Ridgeland Panthers to overcome as they ended up on the wrong end of a 49-21 decision to Northwest Whitfield in a Region 7-AAAA game at Bowers and Painter Field this past Friday night.
Brooker, the junior signal-caller, passed for 271 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. He finished the night 16 of 25 for 331 yards. Brayden Morrison was his top target with 113 yards on five catches. Ray Morrison had two catches for 65 yards and Braxton Floyd hauled in three passes for 58 yards.
Northwest opened the game with a quick six-play, 80-yard drive that took just 1:04 off the clock. Brooker hit Brayden Morrison on a 32-yard touchdown pass to get the first score of the night.
But Ridgeland senior Darrian Burks electrified the crowd with an 83-yard return of the ensuing kickoff. Setting up shop at the Bruins’ 8-yard line, Ashton Turner ran for five yards before scoring on a 3-yard run. Gage Kohl added the extra point to tie the score with just over three minutes gone in the game.
Both teams turned the ball over on downs in their opponents’ territory on their next possessions and the game went to the second quarter deadlocked, 7-7.
However, it wouldn’t stay tied very long.
The Bruins’ quick-strike offense needed just four plays to cover 65 yards and Brooker got his second TD pass of the half on a 20-yd throw to Hudson Gray on a skinny post.
Just over three minutes later, Dominique Smith picked off a Judd Anderson pass and Northwest marched 54 yards in six plays with Cameron Collins finding the end zone on a tough 1-yard run with 5:47 left in the half.
A high snap on a Panther punt gave the Bruins outstanding field position on their next drive. Brayden Morrison hauled in a 45-yard pass before running back Adrian Reyes muscled his way for a 2-yard score.
Northwest tacked on one more touchdown before the half ended. Following a Ridgeland punt, Brooker engineered a three-play, 65-yard drive that culminated in a 35-yard touchdown pass to Ray Morrison with 1:14 left on the clock.