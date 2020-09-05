An early missed opportunity and a nightmarish second quarter spelled trouble for the Ridgeland Panthers in their opener Friday night in Rossville.
Margins can be slim against a top-ranked team and Ridgeland found out how much as Class AA No. 1 Rabun County netted three touchdowns in the last 2:56 of the first half and prevailed, 35-0, at Bowers and Painter Field. The meeting was the first-ever between the schools.
Late in the second quarter, the Region 8-AA Wildcats turned two interceptions into touchdowns and alertly pounced on their own squib kickoff to collect another score.
For the Panthers, Henry Ellis caught four passes for 103 yards, and Jeremiah Turner ran for a team-best 52 yards on 10 hard-nosed carries. Ke’Sean Eubanks rushed for 31 yards on 10 attempts.
Ridgeland had a chance to make an early statement, recovering a Wildcat fumble on the second snap of the night. After quarterback King Mason, Jr. found Ellis for 29 yards, the threat expired on downs at the Rabun 7-yard line, and the hosts never reached the red zone again.
Wildcat quarterback Gunner Stockton, the five-star future South Carolina Gamecock, completed 11 of 16 passes for 114 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 80 more and a score on 13 carries. Two of his scoring throws went to Tate Ramey.
Lang Windham turned his 13 carries into a game-high 153 yards and opened the scoring with a 1-yard plunge in the opening period. He also had 40 yards receiving.
Hunter Moore’s interception ignited an 11-play, 80-yard scoring march capped by Stockton’s 3-yard flip to Ramey 2:56 before intermission. Hogan Woodard picked off Mason near midfield on Ridgeland’s next series and Stockton bulled over from the 1-yard line five plays later.
The Wildcats beat the Panthers to a bouncing ball on the ensuing squib kickoff, reclaiming possession at the Ridgeland 6 in the final minute. Stockton found Turner Grimmett in the end zone on the next snap for a back-breaking six points and Rabun closed the scoring late in the third on Stockton’s 12-yard toss to Ramey.
Mason, Jr. had 78 yards passing on 2 of 3 attempts, while Chase Watkins threw for 24 yards on 2 of 5 passing. Both were intercepted once.
Jonathan Woodall led the Ridgeland defense with six tackles and one assist. Ashton Turner had four tackles, one assist and recovered a fumble. Cade Dunn had a tackle for loss and Kyle Brown recorded a sack.
Next Friday, Ridgeland (0-1) will host Dalton (0-1), still smarting from a 41-14 loss to Calhoun, while Rabun has its home opener against Prince Avenue Christian. That game will be televised by ESPNU.