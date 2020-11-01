The Ridgeland Panthers suffered their first 7-AAAA loss of the season on Friday night with a 56-12 setback to region-leading Cedartown (5-2, 3-0) at Bowers and Painter Field.
Ridgeland trailed 34-0 after three quarters before getting on the board with 12 points in the final period.
Judd Anderson completed 5 of 8 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Levi Millsaps had a 57-yard TD reception and King Mason, Jr. caught a 35-yard scoring strike. Both times, two-point conversion attempts failed.
Mason, Jr. led the Panther receivers with four grabs for 62 yards, while Henry Ellis had three catches for 47 yards. Chase Watkins was 3 of 9 passing for 20 yards and was intercepted once.
Watkins and Jeremiah Turner each had 16 yards on the ground.
Ridgeland (1-6, 1-1) will have a very important region game this Saturday at Pickens with kickoff set for 5:30 p.m. The Dragons (2-4, 0-1) had to postpone their game with Central-Carroll this past Friday.