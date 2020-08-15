The Ridgeland Lady Panthers went 3-0 in a set of matches at LFO on Saturday, defeating Pepperell (25-19, 25-16), LFO (25-15, 21-25, 15-11) and Chattooga (25-16, 25-21).
Natalee McClain had 19 kills, nine aces and eight digs in the three victories. Justice Devlin finished with 15 kills, nine aces and a pair of blocks. Asia Silmon recorded 16 kills, nine aces, five digs and 25 assists, while Bailey Fowler had 10 kills, five aces, seven digs and 27 assists.
Also getting on the stat sheet was Cecilia Davenport (4 kills, 4 blocks), Koda O’Dell (4 kills, 2 aces), Brylee Durham (7 digs, 3 aces, 1 kill), Bryanna Galindo (5 digs) and Brylee Benson (2 kills, 1 ace).
LFO finished 2-1 on the day, taking down Chattooga (25-19, 25-23) and Pepperell (25-12, 25-8).
Morgan Noblitt finished the day with 26 service points, 24 assists, five aces and one ace for the Lady Warriors. Xitlalli Gomez picked up 22 service points, 18 serve receptions, 35 digs and three aces, while Sydney O’Neal had eight kills and 14 blocks.
Bailey Sullivan had five kills, seven serve receptions and seven digs against Chattooga, while she picked up 11 serve receptions, 12 digs and a kill versus Ridgeland.
Madison Stookey had four blocks and a kill against Chattooga and seven kills against Pepperell. Taliyah Holland had seven service points, three aces, three digs and a kill against the Lady Indians, while June Lindroth had eight service points and five assists in that same match.
Ridgeland (4-1) is scheduled to host LFO (3-4) and Silverdale Baptist Academy on Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m.