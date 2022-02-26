The Ridgeland competition cheerleading squad was named as the Team of the Year by the Georgia Cheerleading Coaches Association last week. They were one of five finalists for the prestigious award after also being named a state finalist for the honor last year.
A year after becoming a top-four finalist for the statewide Georgia Cheerleader Coaches’ Association (GCCA) Team of the Year award search, the Ridgeland Panthers will have to clear some extra space in their trophy case.
Named a few weeks back as a finalist for the second straight year, the Black-and-White learned last week that they had been selected to receive the GCCA’s biggest team award, the first-ever time the program has received that designation.
Ridgeland beat out other finalists Buford, Cook County, Marietta and Ola for the prestigious award, which is based on academic success, character, community involvement, sportsmanship, and athletic ability.
The team had to also submit a required video for the judges, explaining why they should be selected.
“It is so awesome,” head coach Abby Bates beamed. “It’s humbling and it’s an honor, but mostly we’re proud of these girls. I’m excited and they are excited.”
Ridgeland achieved the honor less than 15 years after starting their competition cheerleading program and Bates, who has headed up the program since 2015, said she, her fellow coaches and the the athletes themselves have put in the time to build a high-caliber program that’s comparable to other top cheer programs across the state.
“In the last two seasons, it’s really felt like we’re getting there,” she explained. “We’re seeing progress and we’re seeing acknowledgements. It’s been a long time coming. There’s been so many athletes that have come into this program, left a legacy and made it better than how they found it. These (current) girls took the precedents that the alumni left for them and just elevated them to a whole new level.”
As the Team of the Year, Ridgeland will get to perform at the opening rally for the GCCA’s annual conference in Jekyll Island near the end of March in front of other high school coaches from around the state, while the athletes themselves will also get to participate in some activities hosted by the sponsors of the GCCA.
Bates was also quick to point out that the accomplishment was absolutely a team effort.
“We just want to thank Walker County Schools and Superintendent Damon Raines, Ridgeland High School’s faculty and staff, the Ridgeland community and, of course, our parents,” she added. “All of these people just go above and beyond for these girls to create opportunities where they excel and that’s what it’s all about it. That’s what makes it fun. They’ve all played a vital role in making all of this happen.”