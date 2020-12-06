A close game throughout the night saw the Ridgeland Panthers outscore visiting Ringgold 26-19 over the final eight minutes to pick up their first victory of the season, 68-65, at home on Saturday night.
Judd Anderson had a game-high 21 points for the Panthers (1-2, 0-1). Zack Harrison had 18 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter when he went 8 of 10 at the free throw line. Chase Hickman finished with 11 points, while a trio of 3-pointers by Kyan Clark allowed him to finish with 10 points. Five points for Matthew Ramsey and three by Kobe Lewis rounded out the scoring.
Ringgold girls 68, Ridgeland 27
Saturday night’s first game failed to go the way of the home team.
Haylee Collins, seeing her first action of the season, connected on three 3-pointers and had a team-high 11 points for the Lady Panthers (1-2, 0-1). Madison Lennon and Mackensie Miller each had five points, followed by Macie Boren with four and Emma Yarbrough with two. Ridgeland was a perfect 6 of 6 at the free throw line on the night.
Heritage girls 78, Ridgeland 10
Camby Arthur had four points in the Region 7-AAAA opener for the Lady Panthers in Boynton last Tuesday. Payton Buchanan added three, while two by Boren and one by Lexie Young rounded out the night.
Heritage boys 76, Ridgeland 23
Clark had 10 points to pace the Panthers’ effort and Lewis added four. The rest of the scoring featured two each by Hickman, Anderson, Andrew Johnson and Carter Platt, while Dakota Stone added one.