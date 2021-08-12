With something new comes a celebration of a few oldies this year for the Rockmart High School marching band.
The Marching Yellow Jacket Band enters the 2021 season with a new band director while preparing to entertain crowds and competition judges with a halftime show themed to the 2014 Marvel film “Guardians of the Galaxy.”
The biggest change this year is new Rockmart High School band director Connor Teems.
Teems most recently was a math teacher at Rockmart Middle School, but has of course had a long history with the Rockmart High School band program.
His father, Greg Teems, served as Rockmart High School band director for 23 years, stepping down in 2010 to begin working at the district's central office. He is currently assistant superintendent of student services.
His mother, Robyn Teems, was a longtime science teacher at the high school before retiring in March as the school’s principal.
Growing up, I was in this band room and office more than I was in my house. We were always here after school. I'd come and sit in at practice. It's kind of what I've always done. I couldn't be more happy to be here,” Teems said.
A 2013 graduate of Rockmart High School, Teems attended Jacksonville State University and was a member of the Marching Southerners. He was a drum major for the Rockmart marching band.
Teems said he knows about the pride and tradition that come with leading the Marching Yellow Jackets, and he wants to make sure to keep those things alive during his time as director.
The group’s entertaining halftime shows will look to continue this season with the show titled “Guardians,” featuring music and songs from the first “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie.
The band will perform the movie’s main theme before breaking into Blue Suede’s classic “Hooked on a Feeling” before a rendition of “Ain't No Mountain High Enough.” The show slows down some with the selection “Jupiter” — a classical piece from "The Planets" by Gustav Holst — but is turned up one last time to finish with The Jackson 5’s :I Want You Back.”
The movie’s use of classic pop songs serves as a connection between younger and older viewers, and Teems said he hopes that translates in the show.
“I feel like the music in this show can appeal well to two very different kinds of groups. You have a lot of the younger crowd who have been into watching all of the Marvel movies, and then their parents and some of the older crowd will recognize the songs from when they were growing up,” Teems said.
As far as the make-up of this year’s band, Teems said he has been very pleased with how not just the band leadership but also the younger members have put in work this summer to make sure the show is the best it can be.
“We did a leadership camp after rookie camp every day in July, and by the time band camp came around they were ready to rock and roll,” Teems said. “As far as leadership goes, the group I have is very proactive. Everybody knew what to do and we were on the same page.”