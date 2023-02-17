Bobby Rhoades

Bobby Rhoades has spent the last six seasons as an assistant coach at Pepperell but has 25 years in the coaching profession total.

 Contributed

Coach’s son and a coach himself, Bobby Rhoades has, by his own account, “been everywhere.”

Throughout his over 25 years in the profession, Rhoades either served on or led coaching staffs in Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, Illinois, Alabama, and Georgia. His first job in the Peach State took him to Pepperell High School, which is where he spent the last six years as offensive coordinator.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In