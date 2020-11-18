The clock had expired, displaying 0:00, and thus, the 2019 season had as well with a zero on the scoreboard.
Unity Christian’s historic season last year had ended with a 26-0 shutout at the hands of the Peactree Academy Panthers. After an undefeated regular season, all the aspirations of a state title vanished.
But that was then, and this is now. This time, 378 days after the shocking home loss, the Lions return to the state playoffs undefeated, facing a similar Peachtree squad, and blood is in the water.
“When I saw it was Peachtree (Academy) that we were playing again ... I was super excited,” Lions head coach Nick Jones said in a phone interview. “I have told our guys that this is our redemption game and I’m glad that our road leads through Peachtree.”
Jones said before last year’s playoff meeting, the players had a bit of overconfidence, considering Unity had steamrolled Peachtree 62-30 in the second game of the 2019 season.
“Peachtree came in with a couple other guys that were injured the first time we played them,” Jones said. “They were a very physical football team and they took it to us and we had a lot of turnovers in that game. Defensively in the second half, we shut them out ..., but we just couldn’t win a game where we had five turnovers.”
Jones said, after the game had ended, the Lions were in shock. An undefeated 10-0 season had just come to a screeching halt.
“To be honest, we were shocked, heartbroken,” Jones said. “There was a strong level of disappointment for our players feeling like we had more that we wanted to accomplish. We have used that as motivation for our guys. Our senior who were on the field remember what it feels like, our juniors remember what it feels like to have that taken from them. We have challenged them this year to not let it be taken.”
“We have challenged them to take that emotion on the field and play with that level of physicality and emotion,” Jones said.
This year, the Lions went a perfect 9-0 in the regular season, once again defeating Peachtree Academy, but this time by a much close score of 30-18.
With the final regular-season scheduled matchup being canceled, UC had three weeks (GAPPS awards a first-round bye to top seeds) to prepare for the rematch.
“Anytime you have three weeks off, it’s a challenge for a team rhythmically,” Jones said. “We have been very intentional about having full practices, taking advantage of these weeks to prepare for Peachtree Academy. We’ve had some great practices, but emotionally, as the weeks have drawn closer to this game, we’ve ramped up the intensity.”
The Lions will feature Drew King at quarterback, now in his senior season. Jones said this week he has challenged his team to play physical football, executing on both sides of the line of scrimmage.
“We feel like if we do those two things ... we will come out victorious,” Jones said. “That has been our mindset going into this game and that’s the challenge we have before them: to take it to them.”
Jones said Unity Christian’s greatest strength entering Friday night’s contest is, to borrow a Dan Quinn-ism, a brotherhood within the Lions’ ranks.
“They love one another, they have each other’s back and they put each other on their shoulders and carry one another, and that’s an awesome quality for a team,” Jones said. “We have preached to them it takes a team to win it.”
Kickoff between the Lions and the Panthers is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Grizzard Park. A rivalry renewed, playoff round II edition.
“If we were going to win a state championship, I would want to have to go through Peachtree to win it,” Jones said. “I feel like there is a chip on our shoulders. We want to show people that we’re more than just a ‘win a 10-0 regular season and lose in the playoffs,’ that we feel like we have the team that can go and compete for the state championship. We want to be able to demonstrate that on our football field (Friday) night.”