At Results Unlimited in Downtown Calhoun, owner Amy Lemieux helps her clients transform themselves from the inside out by using a biblical approach to break the cycles that keep them from achieving their goals and finding their true purpose in life.
With 25 years of experience in the fitness and nutrition space and 13 years in business, Lemieux said she believes she can help anyone serious about taking steps toward a healthier life do so in a way that is God-focused and centered around healing the whole person — spirit, soul and body.
"The Lord did a work in me that I now use to help others," Lemieux said. "I don't only focus on the outside image with clients but I start the transformation from the inside out."
In addition to personal training, meal planning for weight loss and muscle gain, contest prep and stage presentation, Results Unlimited offers clients biblical life coaching for overcoming eating disorders, body image disorders and healing from abuse and rejection. At Results Unlimited, Lemieux said she is more concerned with asking 'What's eating you?' than focusing on what foods her clients are literally eating. In the future, she hopes to write devotionals and provide video training to clients to help them "reach a place of wholeness."
"I look for the roots, lies and emotions that are hindering progress," she said. "I break the cycles by challenging you to become an overcomer."
Currently training and access to the gym are available by appointment only. However, free consultations will be offered during Sunday's Christmas Open House for clients who are serious about undergoing a soul, spirit and body transformation. Open House hours are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Results Unlimited is located at 113 North Park Avenue in Calhoun on the first floor. Reach out via the Results Unlimited Facebook page to set up an appointment.