Rest areas throughout the state remain open, providing important rest stops for drivers.

Restrooms in both rest areas and welcome centers will be regularly deep cleaned throughout the day between the hours of 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Elected officials and public health professionals discourage all but essential travel, but for those of you who must travel you can still obtain real-time travel information from operators.

Travelers are advised to call 5-1-1 or visit 511ga.org for road condition information 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

