This fictitious story, set in a real place – Sear’s Shoe Store, was written in 2014 when the store was still open. There are stories about a detective agency that once operated from the second floor of the building and there is some evidence that this is the case. All names, with the exception of Jerry Sear and his forebears (used with permission), are fictional.

“You know this place used to be a detective agency,” I overheard store manager Peter tell one of the employees – apparently a new hire, because his eyes grew wide in amazement.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In