For inspections conducted during the second half of March in Walker and Catoosa counties, two eating establishments scored in the 80s, which is a “B” — the Huddle House in Chickamauga and Ivy Cottage in LaFayette, both in Walker County. A dozen eating establishments got A’s (in the 90s), while three earned a perfect score of 100.
Walker County
HUDDLE HOUSE CHICKAMAUGA
14 BUSHROD JOHNSON AVE CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 03-30-2020
Score: 89
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS foods in reach-in cooler cold held at greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action: Person in charge chose to discard TCS foods (9 points). Observed ceiling with build-up of debris throughout the facility. Corrective action: Person in charge will have ceilings cleaned to be clean to sight and touch. (1 point) Observed debris and buildup on hood vent over grill line and fryer. Corrective action: Person in charge will have hood vent cleaned. (1 point)
WENDY'S
401 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Score: 95
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS foods in walk-in cooler held over 24 hours without date mark. Corrective action: Person in charge discarded TCS foods. (4 pts) Observed Single-service and single-use articles (cups) not handled, displayed, and dispensed so that contamination of food-and lip-contact surfaces is prevented Corrective action: Person in charge removed single-service articles and properly stored new single-service articles to prevent lip contact contamination. (1 pt)
DOMINO'S PIZZA 8868
110 COVE RD CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 03-27-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed no hand-drying provisions at hand sink. Corrective action: Person in charge replenished hand-drying provisions. (4 pts)
LITTLE CAESARS
804 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 03-27-2020
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed dough racks and top of pizza oven with debris and not clean to sight or touch. Corrective action: Person in charge will clean facility and equipment this week. (1 pt)
CHINA BUFFET
1141 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 03-17-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Rice held on counter below 135 F. Had person in charge reheat to 165 F or higher and hold at 135 F or higher. (9 pts)
IVY COTTAGE
409 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 03-17-2020
Score: 86
Inspector’s notes: Observed expired food manager certification. (4 pts) Observed potentially hazardous food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed pork barbecue in the prep cooler being held at 46-48 degrees F. Person in charge threw away the product and checked the prep cooler for temperature control. (9 pts) Observed numerous single-service articles/containers in the food prep area stored in disarray outside of their original packaging. Corrective action: Person in charge gathered the articles and placed them in a protected area free from any contaminants. (1 pt)
SONIC DRIVE IN LAFAYETTE
313 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 03-16-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS foods (cheese, mayo) in reach-in cooler cold held above 41 degrees. Corrective action: Person in charge chose to discard TCS foods. (9 pts)
VILLANOW STREET BAKERY & CAFE
117 W VILLANOW ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 03-16-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS foods held over 24 hours without date mark in main kitchen cooler. Corrective action: Person in charge discarded TCS foods. (4 pts)
MCDONALD'S - LAFAYETTE
1101 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 03-16-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed open containers of raw frozen beef stored above raw frozen pork product (sausage) in reach-in freezer. Corrective action: Person in charge re-arranged frozen meats by cook temperature in order to have proper vertical separation. Discussed with PIC that meat storage in reach-in freezer must be separated by cook temperature for proper vertical and horizontal separation of raw animal products. (9 pts)
Catoosa County
WAFFLE HOUSE (BATTLEFIELD PKWY) 1053
909 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 03-31-2020
Score: 93
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS food (chocolate milk) held for over 24 hours without date mark. Corrective action: Person in charge discarded TCS food. (4 pts) Observed food storage containers containing foods out of their original container not labeled to properly identify common name of food. Corrective action: Person in charge created label for containers. (3 pts)
WENDY'S (ALABAMA HWY)
5872 ALABAMA HWY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 03-31-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS food cold held in food-grade container not held at a temperature of 41 degrees or below. Corrective action: Person in charge chose to discard TCS food. (9 pts)
ARBY'S (LAFAYETTE RD)
2392 LAFAYETTE RD FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 03-30-2020
Score: 100
WENDY'S (DIETZ RD)
3588 BATLLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 03-30-2020
Score: 97
Inspector’s notes: Observed open boxes of salt on dry storage shelves. Corrective action: Person in charge will put salt in a container or make sure it is tightly sealed. (3 pts)
WAFFLE HOUSE (HWY 41) 592
11292 HWY 41 RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 03-27-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed sanitizer spray bottle being stored over food items. Corrective action: Person in charge moved sanitizer spray bottle to hook on wall to prevent contamination of food items. (4 pts)
WAFFLE HOUSE (HWY 151) 554
5411 HIGHWAY 151 RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 03-26-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS foods hot holding below 135 degrees Fahrenheit on the steam well. Gravy and chili were hot holding 123-127 degrees Fahrenheit. Corrective action: Person in charge discarded gravy and reheated chili to 165 degree Fahrenheit. (9 pts)
THATCHER'S BBQ
2929 HWY 41 RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 03-26-2020
Score: 100
PANDA EXPRESS
BATTLEVIEW PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 03-17-2020
Score: 100